‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR, 76 YEARS OLD THIS YEAR, UNWELL, SKIPS THAIPUSAM – GOES FOR CHECKUP AT IJN – ‘THE DOCTOR CONFIRMED I AM IN GOOD HEALTH & WILL RESUME DUTIES TOGETHER WITH MY STAFF,’ SAYS TIN KOSONG IN FACEBOOK POST, RELEASING PIC OF HIMSELF WITH NURUL, SHAMSUL & STAFFER

Anwar undergoes check-up at IJN
PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says he was at the National Heart Institute for a check-up on Sunday (Feb 5) morning.
“I was at the National Heart Institute this morning. After I was examined, the doctor confirmed that I am in good health and I will resume my duties together with my staff,” the Prime Minister said in a brief Facebook post on Sunday.
This came after Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar told reporters at Batu Caves in Kuala Lumpur earlier Sunday that Anwar could not attend the Thaipusam celebrations because he was unwell.
He also said Anwar had told him that he wanted to have a meeting with temple committee representatives in charge of Thaipusam celebration from around the country but did not state what the agenda of the meeting would be.
“The meeting will be held within the next week or two,” said Sivakumar.
An accompanying photo showed Anwar , together with his political secretary Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, his senior economics and finance adviser Nurul Izzah, and another staff member.
Anwar did not state whether the check-up was routine or was prompted by a health incident.
Earlier, Human Resources Minister V Sivakumar said he was informed the prime minister was not feeling well and, hence, went for a check-up.
He said this when explaining why Anwar did not attend Thaipusam celebrations at Batu Caves this morning.
Anwar – who will be turning 76 in August – has had multiple injuries affecting his wellbeing in the past.
He had had two back surgeries and two shoulder surgeries.
However, heart-related ailments have not been publicly reported before. MKINI
