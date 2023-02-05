‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR, 76 YEARS OLD THIS YEAR, UNWELL, SKIPS THAIPUSAM – GOES FOR CHECKUP AT IJN – ‘THE DOCTOR CONFIRMED I AM IN GOOD HEALTH & WILL RESUME DUTIES TOGETHER WITH MY STAFF,’ SAYS TIN KOSONG IN FACEBOOK POST, RELEASING PIC OF HIMSELF WITH NURUL, SHAMSUL & STAFFER

Anwar undergoes check-up at IJN

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says he was at the National Heart Institute for a check-up on Sunday (Feb 5) morning.

“I was at the National Heart Institute this morning. After I was examined, the doctor confirmed that I am in good health and I will resume my duties together with my staff,” the Prime Minister said in a brief Facebook post on Sunday.

This came after Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar told reporters at Batu Caves in Kuala Lumpur earlier Sunday that Anwar could not attend the Thaipusam celebrations because he was unwell.

He also said Anwar had told him that he wanted to have a meeting with temple committee representatives in charge of Thaipusam celebration from around the country but did not state what the agenda of the meeting would be.

“The meeting will be held within the next week or two,” said Sivakumar.