KOTA KINABALU — The state government has approved in principle the policies for implementation of the Sabah-Malaysia My Second Home (SBH-MM2H) programme.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew announced this in a statement after attending the weekly Cabinet meeting today.

“The State Cabinet has approved the policies which govern the prerequisites for participation in the programme such as age requirement, medical certification and a fixed deposit account in Sabah.