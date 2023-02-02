CHRISTINA DELIVERS – ‘SABAH-MALAYSIA MY 2ND HOME’ APPROVED BY STATE CABINET – TIONG KING SING BETTER GET MOVING TO REPAIR THE MM2H MESS MADE BY BERSATU’S HAMZAH, WHO STUPIDLY CHASED AWAY HIGH-END FOREIGN RESIDENTS WITH HIS RACISM-TINGED & HALF-PAST-SIX POLICIES – TIONG WILL ALSO NEED TO PUSH ‘DO NOTHING, SEE NOTHING, SCARED OF OWN SHADOW’ SAIFUDDIN NASUTION, THE NEW HOME MINISTER – TO GET MORE LONG-TERM FOREIGN INVESTMENTS & TOURISTS TO ENLIVEN THE ECONOMY

Business, Politics | February 2, 2023 1:03 pm by | 0 Comments

State minister says Sabah-Malaysia My Second Home policies approved

KOTA KINABALU — The state government has approved in principle the policies for implementation of the Sabah-Malaysia My Second Home (SBH-MM2H) programme.

“The State Cabinet has approved the policies which govern the prerequisites for participation in the programme such as age requirement, medical certification and a fixed deposit account in Sabah.

State minister says Sabah-Malaysia My Second Home policies approved
Sabah Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew said the state government has approved in principle the policies for implementation of the Sabah-Malaysia My Second Home (SBH-MM2H) programme. — Borneo Post pic

The minister is optimistic that the programme will attract participants who fulfil the qualifying criteria.

“It is anticipated that these participants will create a significant impact on the State’s economy, especially in real property development and the tourism industry,” she added.

— Borneo Post

.

Copyright © 2023 | Malaysia Chronicle