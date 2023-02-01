Zahid deserves chance to be tried by independent, impartial court, says PM

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has sought to fend off criticism against Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s appointment as his deputy, saying the Umno president must get the opportunity to be judged by an independent and impartial court.

In an interview with Bloomberg, he said corruption was one of the main issues his unity government will seek to tackle, adding that his administration must give a “clear message” in its first 100 days that it would not tolerate graft.

Asked if there was a disconnect with Zahid being in his Cabinet since the deputy prime minister still faces 47 corruption charges, Anwar reiterated that the trial was ongoing and the courts should decide on his fate.

“I have made it very clear that the courts are independent and I do not think I should prejudge the case. But it shouldn’t be just purely political. Why refer to him personally when I’ve said that the system is corrupt?

“There are so many other political leaders who have abused their positions: former prime ministers, former finance ministers – by the hundreds of millions of dollars.

“I’m not here to discuss his case. I am here to suggest that the court process must be independent and he must be given a chance – the fairness to be adjudicated by an independent, impartial court,” he said.

The transcript of Bloomberg’s interview with Anwar in Singapore on Monday was released this morning.

Zahid, one of two deputy prime ministers, is facing 47 counts of corruption, criminal breach of trust and money laundering charges.

Several Umno leaders have repeatedly claimed that Zahid and incarcerated former prime minister Najib Razak were the victims of political persecution and selective prosecution.

Anwar had defended Zahid’s inclusion in his Cabinet, saying he could not dismiss the Barisan Nasional chairman’s importance in the unity government.

Last week, Zahid, who is also the Bagan Datuk MP, applied to the Kuala Lumpur High Court for the permanent return of his passport so he can carry out his official duties as deputy prime minister smoothly.

This prompted Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu to urge Anwar to relieve Zahid of his duties in view of his ongoing court trial.

Anwar told Bloomberg the government’s priority at the moment was to ensure that good governance was practised in the current system, and that it would be free of corrupt leaders.

“And I think, to be fair, (my ministers) have observed these rules now. There’s not one trace I can find from any of my team now trying to squander through contracts or projects and I’m fine with that,” he said.

