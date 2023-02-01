‘THERE MUST NEVER BE HIDDEN ENEMIES’ – ZAHID GIVES ANNUAR MUSA’S RIGHT-HAND MAN TUN FAISAL THE BOOT

In a statement last night, Faisal, who is known to be aligned to sacked Umno leader Annuar Musa, said he received a letter of his dismissal from Umno headquarters via WhatsApp at about 4.30pm the same day.

It made him the 10th Umno member from the Putrajaya division that the party had given the boot over alleged disciplinary issues.

According to a copy of the letter posted by Faisal (above) on his Facebook, the party supreme council decided to sack him for violating five sub-sections under Article 20.9 of Umno constitution, which stipulates that every Umno member must:

carry out party policies

respect party decisions

protect the party’s good name and dignity

The letter signed by Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan, however, did not mention specifically how Faisal had violated the provisions.

In his statement, Faisal said he would not appeal the party’s decision, saying that there was no point to do so.

He alleged that the process employed by the Umno disciplinary body, supreme council and management committee in deciding punishment for members was “flawed and open to manipulation”.

“There is no need for me to appeal this decision because I can already expect its outcome, especially when the supreme council and (party president Ahmad) Zahid (Hamidi) do not accept criticisms, especially those against Zahid,” he said.

On Jan 27, Umno top leadership launched a purging operation against members who had allegedly sabotaged the party.

It saw former senior party leaders Khairy Jamaluddin and Noh Omar among those booted out, while others including former Umno vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein and incumbent deputy Umno Youth chief Shahril Hamdan Suffian suspended for six years. MKINI

Zahid says he welcomes debate in Umno

UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he welcomes differences of opinion in the party, but he will not compromise on anyone questioning the party’s integrity. Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister, said he placed great importance on party unity. “I welcome differences of opinion, go ahead and air them but I will not compromise when (they) touch on party integrity. Party unity is important. “The leadership must have the same mindset and conscience. This may be difficult to understand, but not difficult for me to implement,” he said last night. Zahid said there must never be hidden enemies within the party. “Attacks do not only come from outside, we know those enemies. However, we also know those who ‘baling batu sembunyi tangan’,” he said, referring to the Malay proverb that describes a person who doesn’t want to be responsible for his actions. “I have to give them the benefit of the doubt when it comes to this. As someone who has been entrusted to lead the largest party representing the Malays and Islam, do I want to see this situation fester? “I have to strive further, and it’s not because I am with hate, there is not even a molecule of hatred towards any individual, but the party must be saved,” Zahid said. bernama – MKINI / Bernama

