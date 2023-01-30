‘NEPOTISM’ OR ‘MORALLY WRONG’ – THERE IS REALLY NO JUSTIFICATION FOR ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR TO MAKE NURUL ‘ADVISER’ – THAT’S WHY ANWAR IS ‘TIN KOSONG’ THROUGH & THROUGH – HOWEVER, THERE IS SOME CONSOLATION! IT’S A FANTASTIC CHANCE FOR ‘BERANI KERANA BENAR’ NURUL TO TRAIN ON THE JOB & HOPEFULLY THE COUNTRY CAN BENEFIT FROM HER STINT IN ECONOMICS & FINANCE IN THE YEARS TO COME – BUT PERHAPS ‘TIN KOSONG’ CAN LOWER THE DESIGNATION TO ‘SPECIAL AIDE’ RATHER THAN ‘ADVISER’, WHICH IS A BIT MUCH TO SWALLOW – AFTER ALL, EVEN DONALD TRUMP USED HIS TERM IN OFFICE TO GIVE HIS CHILDREN EXPOSURE IN HOW THE WHITE HOUSE GOVERNS THE U.S.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s decision to appoint his daughter Nurul Izzah as his adviser for economics and finance has received official criticism from the opposition chief, who called out the move as nepotism and urged Anwar to retract the appointment.
In a statement, Hamzah Zainudin said the decision was not only wrong and unreasonable but also goes against the principles of good governance, integrity, and anti-corruption.
“Pro bono is not an excuse to legitimise nepotism and Anwar defending the appointment of his daughter was very humiliating, especially when Hassan Marican is already an adviser to the prime minister,” Hamzah (above) said, referring to the corporate figure and former Petronas president.
“Clearly, the ‘Malaysia Madani’ tagline was mere rhetoric because the prime minister’s priority seems to be more focused on his own family instead of solving the issues of cost of living, addressing economic challenges, and exploring new market opportunities for Malaysia.
“The prime minister has to retract this appointment. Nepotism in PKR should not be brought into the administration. Walk the talk, please,” Hamzah added.
It was reported yesterday that Anwar had appointed Nurul Izzah, his eldest daughter, as a senior adviser on economics and finance.
While Anwar has confirmed that the former Permatang Pauh MP will be doing the job without being paid an allowance, the decision has come under fire from many. MKINI
‘Legally right but morally wrong’ to appoint Nurul Izzah as PM’s adviser – PKR MP
Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim described the move as “morally wrong”.
“A friend of mine who is also a Pakatan Harapan supporter had asked me for my opinion about Anwar appointing his daughter as a senior adviser on economics and finance to the prime minister.
“To this, my answer to the friend was simple: It was legally right but morally wrong,” he said in a statement today.
This came a day after news broke that Anwar had appointed Nurul Izzah, who is his eldest daughter, to the position.
While Anwar has confirmed that the former Permatang Pauh MP will be doing the job without being paid an allowance, the decision had come under fire from many including the opposition who questioned if it was nepotism.
Ginie Lim shows support for Nurul Izzah
On the other hand, another PKR leader congratulated Nurul Izzah for the appointment and expressed confidence in her capabilities.
Malacca PKR vice-chairperson Ginie Lim said Nurul Izzah has the experience and intellect needed for the job.
“She used to lead several think tanks and research bodies in the country, and had represented the country at conferences overseas.
“Despite Nurul Izzah being a daughter to the prime minister and PKR president, it does not alter the fact that she has her own strength and capabilities, and had made sacrifices in the reformasi political struggle,” the former Machap Jaya assemblyperson said in a statement.
Nurul Izzah had never backed down from the party struggle even when Anwar was in jail and she herself was arrested by police, Lim added.
MKINI
