POSER FOR EX-‘POSTER BOY’ EX-PM ISMAIL SABRI – WHY ARE YOU SO BUSY INCITING THIS & AGITATING THAT? – ‘EVEN IF THEY WANT TO PROVOKE, JUST DON’T INVOLVE OTHERS’ – UMNO VETERANS LASH OUT AS ISMAIL POKES FIRE, KHAIRY & SHAHRIL ‘BITCH ON’ & HISHAM’S SEMBRONG DIVISION HOLD SPECIAL MEETING OVER MASS SACKINGS, SUSPENSIONS
Stop being provocateurs, says veteran Umno man
Othman Desa said the ‘cleansing’ by Umno was to ensure the party’s future is protected and the party continues to be accepted by the public.
PETALING JAYA: Former Umno members who have been vocal critics of the party should stop damaging the party by being provocateurs, says an Umno veteran.
Othman Desa, who is also chairman of the Umno Veterans group, said a massive “cleansing” is currently under way in Umno to ensure the party’s future is protected and the party continues to be accepted by the public.
“Those who were subjected to action before should have a big heart and not do anything that will damage Umno again by inciting (others) or being provocateurs,” he told FMT.
“Even if they want to (provoke), just don’t involve others.”
RELATED STORIES:
Sacking, suspensions done illegally, says Ismail
Ismail Sabri meets Agong for an hour
Decision on motion of no contest for top posts can be referred to ROS – Ismail Sabri
Ismail Sabri says no-contest rule may be against Umno constitution
He was commenting on the criticism by some former Umno members following the expulsion and suspension of several Umno leaders from the party.
Following the outcome of the Umno Supreme Council meeting on Friday night, former Ketereh MP Annuar Musa said, the “total cleansing” of the party will “only produce more dirt because the real source of the dirt is still in the party”.
In a Facebook post, the former Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general said there were those within the party who were “proud to monopolise power in the party”.
Annuar, who was sacked by Umno on Dec 8, said the public had clearly rejected Umno in the last general election (GE15), but the party seemed to be in denial about the matter.
Meanwhile, former Arau Umno chief Shahidan Kassim, who was stripped of his membership for contesting under a Perikatan Nasional (PN) ticket in GE15, called Umno an “insane” party and one eager to fire its members.
“For those who have been fired, be patient. We will defend you. Long live PN,” Shahidan said.
Commenting further, Othman said that even though Umno’s “cleansing” was seen as an “unpopular act”, he stressed that it was a necessary one.
While acknowledging that former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and former information chief Shahril Hamdan were among the Umno members who had the potential to continue shining, Othman said that without discipline and respect for the party’s leaders, they would only weaken the party.
“They often comment (negatively) on the party, so when outsiders look at us (Umno), we are seen as weak,” he said.
“It’s not that Umno cannot be criticised or reprimanded, but if we do this openly, it can weaken Umno – and this (criticism) has violated Umno’s rules and constitution,” he said.
“Just consider what happened as a disciplinary process. There is no need to polemicise this issue.”
Apart from Khairy, former Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar, was also sacked for breaching party discipline in GE15.
Meanwhile, Shahril, former vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein, former Jempol MP Salim Sharif, and Umno Tebrau head Maulizan Bujang were all suspended for six years. FMT
Sembrong Umno to hold special meeting on Jan 29 to clarify stance on Hisham’s suspension
PETALING JAYA: Sembrong Umno will hold a special meeting on Sunday (Jan 29) to clarify its stand on the suspension of division chief Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein from the party.
The division’s deputy chief Abd Ghani Abd Rashid said that a press conference would be held following the meeting, Malay language daily Sinar Harian reported.
“I will call for a Sembrong Umno special press conference after the meeting tomorrow at around 5pm.
“During the press conference, a statement will be issued by Sembrong Youth chief Hafiz Ariffin,” he said.
However, Abd Ghani said Hishammuddin would not be attending the meeting and presser as he was currently overseas.
At a late night meeting on Friday (Jan 27), the Umno supreme council sacked former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and supreme council member Tan Sri Noh Omar.
Hishammuddin as well as former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan, former Youth exco member Datuk Dr Fathul Bari Mat Jahya, former Johor state exco member and Tebrau Umno chief Datuk Maulizan Bujang and former Jempol MP Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Mohd Shariff were also suspended for six years. ANN
Lack of due process in Umno sacking, suspension still bugs KJ
PETALING JAYA: Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin continues to voice his discontent over his dismissal from the party, as well as the suspension and sacking of other leaders and members.
Posting a picture of himself with former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan on his Instagram story, Khairy said: “This guy should have been the next Umno Youth chief.”
“But he was suspended without due process. For nothing,” he added.
Yesterday, Shahril revealed that he did not receive any letter from Umno’s disciplinary board about the case against him, let alone the suspension.
Shahril, along with former vice-president and Sembrong MP Hishammuddin Hussein, Tebrau Umno division leader Maulizan Bujang and former Jempol MP Salim Sharif, were all suspended for six years on Friday.
Meanwhile, Khairy and former Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar were sacked for breaching party discipline during the 15th general election (GE15).
Khairy, in another Instagram post, also revealed that the party’s decision to sack him was not done in a proper manner.
The former Rembau MP claimed that he did not receive any show cause letter. He said he was not summoned by Umno’s disciplinary board for a hearing.
Last night, Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob spoke up on the matter, expressing his disapproval of the process by which the Supreme Council decided to sack and suspend several party leaders.
“I do not agree with the decision on the dismissal and suspension,” the Supreme Council member said in an Instagram post.
“It was not made in compliance with the legal process, and contrary to the principle of ‘natural justice’ and the right to defend oneself.” FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN
.