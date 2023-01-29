IPOH — Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, today reminded leaders not to sideline or burden the people after gaining power.

“The important thing is that our country has to be saved; when I say Malaysia has to be saved (this is for the Malays, Chinese, Indians, Dayaks and Kadazans) not for the upper class.

“This country is rich; there are a lot of resources, but why do the rich (stay) rich and there are many poor people, because the available money, such as contracts and projects, (have) too many leakages,” he said when attending the Tambun parliamentary’s 2023 Ponggal celebration, at the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Klebang, Chemor, today.

Anwar, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tambun, also had time to leave a message while singing some lyrics of a song titled “Naan Aaniryrtal” by M. G. Ramachandran, about power and the people. — Bernama