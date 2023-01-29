It is normal for the party’s disciplinary committee to take action against members after careful consideration, said Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

Such incidents also take place in other parties aside from Umno, he said.

“I believe this has been examined carefully by the responsible parties, including the disciplinary committee.

“Every party has its own disciplinary matters. Someone who does not follow the procedure and manner of working and the organisational structure will be subject to discipline to ensure the party runs well.

“Whatmore in the current situation when there is an effort to stabilise the political environment,” Tengku Razaleigh said, as reported by Berita Harian today.

The former Gua Musang MP said Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s action was reasonable as it was the responsibility of the party leader to monitor the running of the party as well as the other leaders.

“It is true that we are faced with the party leadership election of all levels and, of course, the party leader will keep an eye on how the party is being run as well as the actions of other leaders – whether they are carrying out their normal duties and if there are those interested in challenging certain positions, up to the highest levels.

“So if there was action taken as was announced yesterday (Friday), it is not a surprise to us,” he said.

He added that those who were sacked or suspended can appeal to the party if they are unsatisfied.

“This is a normal process in political parties,” he said.DO

Tengku Razaleigh said this when asked about the sackings and suspensions meted out against a slew of prominent Umno politicians after the party’s supreme council meeting on Friday night.

Former ministers Khairy Jamaluddin and Noh Omar were sacked, while those who were suspended for six years include Sembrong MP Hishammuddin Hussein, deputy Umno Youth chief Shahril Hamdan Suffian, former Jempol MP Salim Sharif, and former Tiram assemblyperson Maulizan Bujang.

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said the party had acted on the recommendations from its disciplinary board. MKINI

BERNAMA / / MALAY MAIL / MKINI

.