‘REST IN PEACE, SIR’ – TRIBUTES POUR IN FOR ‘KLEPTOCRAT PROSECUTOR’ GOPAL SRI RAM – INDEED MALAYSIA HAS LOST A GREAT LEGAL MIND – HE WILL BE REMEMBERED NOT ONLY FOR THE NAJIB & ROSMAH TRIALS BUT ALSO FOR HIS LANDMARK JUDGMENTS AS A TOP JUDGE DURING A TRUE-BLUE LEGAL EAGLE CAREER

“Condolences to the family of the late Gopal Sri Ram on his passing.

“May all the family’s affairs be made easier and may the family stay strong and resilient in the face of this sad news,” Anwar said in a Twitter posting shortly after Sri Ram’s death was reported.

Meanwhile, Thomas described the former Federal Court judge as a national treasure and that he was devastated by the loss.

“Gopal had a world-class brain; he was as cerebral as any in the common law world. Incredibly articulate in speech and eloquent in prose.

“He was my friend and I am devastated by his loss,” Thomas said.

He said Gopal has contributed the most to Malaysian legal scholarship and the administration of justice in the country post-Merdeka.

Thomas said Gopal was Malaysia’s pre-eminent barrister who was rewarded to become the first direct appointment to the newly established Court of Appeal in 1994.

Gopal was also one of the country’s greatest judges, whose judgements are included in law reports in many diverse branches of the law, he said.

He was also Malaysia’s greatest prosecutor in leading our most difficult prosecutions in the 1MDB scandals, said the former attorney-general.

A slew of reactions to the passing of Gopal is also pouring in from Twitter.

Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu conveyed his condolences to Gopal’s family, saying the veteran lawyer gave “outstanding service” to the nation, especially in the 1MDB case as well as many other cases of national and public interest.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman thanked Gopal for his service to the nation and said Malaysia has lost a brilliant legal mind.

“My deepest condolences to the family.

“You will be missed. Rest in peace, sir,” he said

Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan, a lawyer by profession, said he was sad to hear of Gopal’s passing.

“He was always friendly to me when we met in court – when he was back in practice – or during talks or lectures.

“(He was) always willing to impart snippets of his substantial knowledge of the law,” Syahredzan said.

Fellow lawyers have also expressed their sorrow over Gopal’s passing, with many of them recalling him fondly on Twitter.

Lawyer Siti Kasim said he offered his legal services pro-bono when she was previously charged in court.

“I had (lawyer) Suzana Norlihan at that time. A man with a good heart. I shall miss him,” she said.

Meanwhile, lawyer Malik Imtiaz Sarwar said it was the “end of an era” and that he learned a lot from the retired judge.

Gopal passed away at 12.15pm this afternoon at the Gleneagles Hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

He was reportedly undergoing treatment for a lung infection at the hospital last week.

He was leading the prosecution against former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak in the latter’s ongoing 1MDB corruption trial.

He was also the lead prosecutor in the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project involving Najib’s wife, Rosmah Mansor. MKINI