WHEN YOUR FATHER-IN-LAW SACKED ME WITH ‘NO SHOW CAUSE, NO WARNING & NO BASIS’, YOU KEPT QUIET – MR PERVERSE ZAID TICKS OFF KHAIRY, OTHER SACKED OR SUSPENDED LEADERS – ‘YET THE GUYS WHO ARE COMPLAINING NOW DID NOTHING’ – EVEN AS UMNO’S INFO CHIEF USES PARTY CONSTITUTION TO REFUTE ALLEGATIONS ‘DUE PROCESS’ NOT FOLLOWED
You said nothing when Umno sacked me without ‘due process’, Zaid tells ousted leaders
KUALA LUMPUR: The leaders complaining about being sacked or suspended from Umno recently “without due process” kept silent when the same thing was done to him in 2008, says Datuk Zaid Ibrahim.
The former law minister said in a social media post that when he was sacked for being considered “too liberal”, those leaders who were removed on Friday (Jan 27) did nothing.
“There was no show cause, no warning and no basis (for my sacking). Yet the guys who are complaining now did nothing.
Zaid, a lawyer, rejoined Umno last year after stints in other parties.
It is said former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, as the then Umno president, sacked Zaid in December 2008 for attending opposition events.
On Friday (Jan 27), Umno sacked former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and supreme council member Tan Sri Noh Omar.
Others punished included former vice-president and Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, who was suspended for six years.
Former information chief Shahril Hamdan, former Youth exco member Datuk Dr Fathul Bari Mat Jahya, former Johor state exco member and Tebrau division chief Datuk Maulizan Bujang and former Jempol MP Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Mohd Shariff were also suspended for six years.
At Friday’s supreme council meeting, party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that a few members would be sacked and suspended before revealing their names. ANN
Due process was followed in sacking and suspension of leaders, says Umno info chief
PETALING JAYA: Due process was followed in the recent sacking and suspension of Umno leaders, says party information chief Isham Jalil.
Citing the Umno constitution, Isham said the party’s supreme council can decide to sack or suspend its members.
“Other processes involving the disciplinary board, and among others, were just internal management practices.
“Therefore, when the supreme council formalises the sacking and suspension of these members, the sacking and suspension are valid according to the Umno constitution, rules and the law,” said Isham in a Facebook post on Sunday (Jan 29).
Isham said the sackings and suspensions weren’t the end for these Umno leaders, as they could still appeal the decision by meeting with the party’s disciplinary board.
Isham said this included Tan Sri Noh Omar, who was due to meet the disciplinary board on Jan 30.
“The Umno disciplinary board isn’t a Federal Court. The punishment for Noh and Khairy Jamaluddin isn’t a prison or death sentence.
“They can still appeal and defend themselves several times,” said Isham.
According to Isham, all Noh and Khairy have to do was defend themselves before the disciplinary board.
“If Noh and Khairy can defeat the evidence of their wrongdoing, then I believe the disciplinary board will come to a fair decision,” added Isham.
Isham also advised Umno leaders to stop challenging the authority of the party’s disciplinary board and supreme council in sacking them.
“This will worsen their situation and it also reflects arrogance,” added Isham.
Isham also hoped that the sacked and suspended Umno leaders would be patient.
Shahril had said he was pessimistic about appealing against his suspension, claiming that due process was not followed by the disciplinary board.
Action was taken against these Umno leaders as they were deemed to have criticised the party president and worked with opposition parties in the last general election.
