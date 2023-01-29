NEW NAMES & SCENARIOS POP OUT AFTER SHOCK ‘MASS CLEANSING’ – BUT WEALTHY MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU REMAINS TOP BET AS NEW HOME FOR KHAIRY, HISHAM, NOH OMAR & EVEN ISMAIL SABRI – WHILE SHAFIE’S WARISAN & MUKHRIZ’S PEJUANG SEEN AS OTHER TOP ALTERNATIVES
Anwar is Zahid’s biggest collateral damage
Siva1967: This is what I predict will take place after Friday night’s purge (of top Umno leaders). But first things first, the six state elections are not mid-term state elections.
All the state assemblies are reaching their full term since the 2018 elections. Best to be accurate to avoid confusion.
Ousted Umno leader Hishammuddin Hussein, sacked Khairy Jamaluddin (KJ) and Noh Omar are all career politicians. They are not going to take this sitting down.
They too are ultra-Malay, so sorry, Gerakan can forget about wooing KJ.
These are a few things that can take place:
1) Their first choice will be to join Bersatu since Bersatu is made up of all the sour grapes from Umno except for a few traitors from PKR.
But there is a slight hindrance, power brokers such as Bersatu leaders Faizal Azumu, Hamzah Zainudin, and Azmin Ali may feel threatened with so many popular characters within their midst.
So, joining Bersatu would not be welcomed with open arms by some.
2) They may try to woo some other federal government coalition parties, and one such party that comes to mind would be Warisan.
Since Warisan is trying hard to get a foothold in the peninsula and has not been successful in doing so, maybe these Umno heavyweights can change that for Warisan.
However, Hishammuddin, who is an MP for Sembrong, may have to go through the re-election process in view of the anti-hopping law.
3) All get together and form a new political party just like what Hishammuddin’s grandfather did, so did Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (Semangat 46), Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (PKR), as well as former PMs Dr Mahathir Mohamad (Pejuang) and Muhyiddin Yassin (Bersatu).
This is nothing new in Malaya/Malaysia since almost every Umno dropout has gone on to form new political parties and none succeeded to dethrone it until recently.
Here, Hishammuddin will need to undergo the re-election process to return to Parliament.
4) I do not believe either of them would join PAS because all the above are not “Islamic” enough to be members.
The most likely action will be item three above. It would be interesting to watch the drama unfolding.
Now that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his allies are in full control of Umno, their actions might have spooked the other detractors in Umno such as former PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the like.
Anwar’s position is secured until the state elections. Pakatan Harapan states must play the wait-and-see game and keep their cards close to their hearts.
Never reveal anything and keep everyone guessing as to when Harapan states will dissolve their state assemblies.
PAS and Bersatu can say or do anything they want and the best reaction from Harapan is no reaction.
I Am A Malaysian: It does not appear to me that any of the Umno leaders sacked or sidelined by Zahid’s team are truly charismatic or capable leaders.
However, it is not farfetched to deduce that their mid-level ranking supporters in Umno and/or voting supporters outside Umno are behind these said leaders.
They will be behind these leaders, not out of diehard respect for those said non-existent or mere minimal qualities, but as a matter of incidental betting on these now fallen-from-grace horses (whether to secure a spot in the gravy train track or a prospective chance to move up the party’s hierarchy).
This is despite some of these ousted/sidelined Umno leaders themselves having serious scandal/trust deficit/corruption issues hanging like a sword over their own heads that might come slashing down on them now that the party-alignment immunity buffer of sorts is withdrawn.
I won’t be entirely surprised that the underlings/voters of Umno that political analyst Wong Chin Huat are worried about might cause the undoing of Zahid, and that his team might be seen rapidly falling behind the new leadership at the helm sooner than later instead of railing a revolt to implode Umno.
But Zahid’s team holds the key to the war chest without which there is no ammunition for those ousted to fight back.
OrangePanther1466: This is a fairly good piece by Wong. My take is that the suspended Umno leaders would opt to start up a new party and thus forcing several by-elections because of the anti-hopping law.
Better still, they should just apply to join Pejuang and thereby take control of it. After all, Mahathir and a few notables like Khairuddin Hassan have left the party.
Only Mukhriz Mahathir is there and he may welcome these people as he knows them well.
If all the suspended politicians manage to win the by-elections, Pejuang would become a seriously viable alternative for disgruntled Umno members to migrate to.
Hishammuddin and Ismail Sabri may have to reappraise their stand to align with Perikatan Nasional (PN) rather than Pakatan Harapan.
The ultra-Malay and Islamic agendas of PN do not sit well in the multi-racial Malaysia of today. Yes, Umno may well then take the path trodden by MCA.
Pejuang could then opt to remain in the opposition and support the government on a case-by-case basis. This may, in the long run, be better for the Anwar government.
Zahid’s influence and hold on the PM would be diluted and that can only be good for the PM. Let’s wait and see.
Reset: The analyst overlooked the fact that Hishammuddin has been the man behind all the political moves against Harapan and his own party, including those after the recent GE15.
Thus, the decision on his suspension is indeed the right decision to ensure the party stability which is important to the federal government too (at least for this term).
Khairy’s expulsion is however deemed too strong-handed although he did make comments that may tarnish the party’s image.
The expected outcome is expected as Hishammuddin and the gang will likely join PN due to their strong alliance with Muhyiddin and Azmin while Khairy will need to make his own decision if PKR will be his right home.
Having said that, the biggest challenge of the federal government is not about retaining the government in this full term but more on GE16 and the upcoming six state elections.
How to prevent the stir-up of Malay and Islamic sentiments by PN can be counterbalanced by an effective government led by Anwar especially addressing immediate hardship of the rakyat, retaining racial and religious harmony and good governance, while convincing Malays they are protected by the Constitution and the federal government. MKINI
Umno’s Friday night purge
These decisions, taken without a disciplinary process to allow members to defend themselves, include senior leaders currently and previously holding some of the most senior positions in the party, from vice-president and supreme council to youth chief, ministers and chief ministers.
The names are familiar – Hishammuddin Hussein, Khairy Jamaluddin, Noh Omar, Hasni Mohammad – all leaders loyal to the party but critical of its current leadership.
This is a purge that removes leadership challenges to Umno’s current leaders, particularly to party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his deputy, Mohamad Hasan.
Counterproductive move
In fact, cutting off limbs from the party only weakens it further. Umno’s leadership has showcased insecurity – first in not allowing an election contest and second, in the purge. Deep insecurity.
Umno’s own history – 1969, 1987, 1997, 2016 – has repeatedly shown that purges lead to further splits in the party and have the potential to strengthen challengers. The divisions – and the causes for these divisions – are not going away.
Zahid – now with his core around him – has reinforced his “bully” image, one that contributed to losses in the 15th general election (GE15) and sets the context for the upcoming state polls which should happen in the next six months. This leadership style does not win over disenchanted grassroots or voters.
Umno’s leaders fail to fully appreciate that there are fewer supporters on their playground and these tactics appear to replicate a playpen.
Ironically, Zahid has made his challengers stronger. With access to media and public sympathy, those displaced have (modestly) gained both stature and sympathy.
In terms of history, out of the nine prime ministers of Malaysia, five of these spent time out of favour of Umno leadership. Sacking and suspending senior leaders in Umno more often than not strengthens them, especially if it is done in a way that is seen as unjust – as is the case for most of those impacted by the purge.
Where to next? New obstacles
The displaced leaders in the party will likely challenge these decisions in multiple ways; through the Register of Societies, through the media and potentially via elections. State polls are not that far away.
Some may leave Umno and join other parties, while others may sit and plot. There are many inside Umno that still oppose the leadership. Umno’s history shows that purges lead to further purges and exodus.
And the party’s conflicts are not going away any time soon. They have been pushed further into the party organisation – a structure that is deeply fragmented and weakened.
Elections within Umno and state polls provide arenas for the ongoing conflict to be played out.
A pattern of rallying the party against its “enemies” usually follows; a tactic that is difficult to implement when the current leadership is in a frenemy government with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. It is hard to bring people together when leadership is the main divider.
The current context makes for different dynamics than the past. There are limits to defection by those elected, constrained by the anti-hopping law. (Sacked can move, suspended are locked in unless they risk the option of a by-election).
There is now a stronger option to defect to, Perikatan Nasional (PN), but without the promise of similar leadership positions and with the cost of reinforcing the “betrayer of Umno” image.
PN will become the target of Umno’s current leadership, a dynamic that will ironically make it stronger and more appealing to those dissatisfied with Umno’s leadership.
For those displaced, moving to other parties inside the less-than-unity government will place tension on Anwar’s coalition. The path ahead for those purged has many obstacles.
Broader implications
There are a few broader implications that the fortunes of individuals and Umno’s internal dynamics may bring.
First, a weaker Umno creates conditions for a stronger PN, especially PAS. Harapan is now burdened with a weaker ally, one that potentially will not bring them the additional support they were hoping for, especially among Malay voters.
Second, the continued decline of Umno also brings with it an even more precipitous decline of BN. In the past few years, this coalition has shrunk from 14 parties to four. The dissatisfaction among the BN coalition members with Umno’s current leadership is real, as is the discomfort of being unwanted step-parties in Anwar’s frenemy government.
Third, the fortunes of Umno in the current state elections are being affected, not in the party’s favour. Zahid has stamped his “bully” brand on the party. This undercuts the ability of Umno and its allies to strengthen its appeal and rebuild its ties with the grassroots.
And it will also impact the Anwar administration’s ability to maintain support in the state polls, especially in Negri Sembilan and Selangor.
Of voters, the most impacted are the youths and potential young supporters. Younger voters see Umno as a party in crisis with its leadership making the crisis worse. They also see two of its most prominent younger leaders targeted by the purge -Khairy and Shahril Hamdan Suffian. It is not a good look.
Finally, in the dynamics of reactions triggering other reactions, those looking to “heal” the party, many of the delegates who opted to allow the current leadership to go uncontested in the hopes that there would be greater unity at the recent AGM, will look to other leaders to bring the party together.
The search for the “saviour” of Umno has gained more momentum. Some look back to former Umno president Najib Abdul Razak, others to Mohamad Hasan (whom Zahid made sure to include as part of the purging exercise), others to Ismail Sabri Yaakob (not purged as yet) and other leaders in the wings.
The decisions yesterday had ironically made the attention to alternative Umno leadership even stronger.
Umno’s recent purge follows patterns of the past – a party leadership focused on itself, unwilling to resolve its conflict through a democratic process, and, ultimately, unwilling to reform.
Its problems are “solved” by dishing out punishments – those that return to punish the party at the polls and hurt its national image. The damage is self-inflicted, with the scars deep and wounds open.
Umno’s leadership has yet to realise that the era of “strongman” leadership is over; these tactics showcase weakness.Rather than clear the path for Umno to forge ahead, the purge serves to reinforce how damaged the party and its leadership are. – BRIDGET WELSH – MKINI
