“Their evil must not make us lose our good,” he wrote in his caption for a photo uploaded to his social media account.
It was attached to a photo of him embracing a woman believed to be a loyal Umno supporter.
The 62-year-old was one of the six members who were handed a six-year suspension, along with former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan.
“Who would have thought all those years ago that this would be part of our journey together.
“But, as I said, it’s not the end. It’s far from the end,” Khairy commented on Hishammuddin’s post.
According to a report by Free Malaysia Today, Hishammuddin was suspended for being the main driver behind the Barisan Nasional MPs signing statutory declaration (SD) backing Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister. ANN
Sacking, suspensions done illegally, says Ismail
PETALING JAYA: Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob has expressed his disapproval over the decision to sack and suspend several party leaders.
“I do not agree with the decision on dismissal and suspension,” Ismail said in an Instagram post. “It was not made in compliance with the legal process, and contrary to the principle of ‘natural justice’ and the right to defend oneself.
“I was informed by the disciplinary committee that they did not advise the president on the action he took.
“They only informed (Zahid) that there was a report against those accused.”
Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and former Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar were sacked last night for breaching party discipline during the 15th general election.
The party also suspended former vice-president and Sembrong MP Hishammuddin Hussein, former information chief Shahril Hamdan, Tebrau Umno division leader Maulizan Bujang and former Jempol MP Salim Sharif for six years.
Earlier, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he will explain the party’s decision to sack and suspend the leaders soon.
He said he will provide an explanation at an event.
“Wait, I will explain. I will do it at an event later,” Berita Harian quoted him as saying on the sidelines of an event at Dataran Merdeka.
He did not give any details on when exactly he plans to do it. FMT
