“Their evil must not make us lose our good,” he wrote in his caption for a photo uploaded to his social media account.

It was attached to a photo of him embracing a woman believed to be a loyal Umno supporter.

While he did not leave any context or mention any names, Hishammuddin’s post is understood to be about the Umno president’s Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi’s decision.

The 62-year-old was one of the six members who were handed a six-year suspension, along with former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan.

The post then received a comment from former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, who was one of the 44 members sacked from the party last night.

“Who would have thought all those years ago that this would be part of our journey together.

“But, as I said, it’s not the end. It’s far from the end,” Khairy commented on Hishammuddin’s post.

According to a report by Free Malaysia Today, Hishammuddin was suspended for being the main driver behind the Barisan Nasional MPs signing statutory declaration (SD) backing Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister. ANN

