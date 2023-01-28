IT’S TRUE – ‘OUTRAGEOUS’ HISHAM & KHAIRY DESERVE TO BE SUSPENDED, SACKED – THEY ASKED FOR IT! – ACTUALLY, THEY BEHAVED JUST LIKE SNEAKY AZMIN & ZURAIDA – BY BACKING ANOTHER PARTY’S BOSS TO BE PM, THEY ARE BETRAYING THEIR OWN PARTY – IN FACT, HISHAM LUCKY HE WAS ONLY SUSPENDED – BUT JUST LIKE OTHER POLITICAL TRAITORS, UMNO DUO DON’T SEE IT THAT WAY – HAS ‘PENGKHIANAT’ MUHYIDDIN APOLOGISED FOR BETRAYING MAHATHIR – HAS MAHATHIR APOLOGISED FOR BETRAYING PAKATAN?
Umno purge: Nothing unusual about sackings, KJ, Hisham’s actions more outrageous, says Puad
PETALING JAYA: There is nothing unusual about the sacking of Khairy Jamaluddin and suspension of Datuk Seri Hishammuddin from Umno, says Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zakarshi.
“What is unusual is Khairy’s move to slam the party and the president during the campaign period for the 15th General Election. The party became a sacrificial lamb to gain votes,” said the Umno supreme council member.
“Not sure why Khairy was sacked. But Khairy crossed the line. Tarnishing the party and the president during the GE15 campaign was too much. The slander of phantom voters during the 2022 Umno AGM was malicious.
“Hishamuddin’s decision was more outrageous,” he added.
Puad claimed that Hishammuddin had brought Umno MPs to Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s home and had asked Sabah division chiefs to join Bersatu.
He went on to claim that Hishammuddin was the main Barisan Nasional MP to shore up support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be appointed as prime minister through the signing of statutory declarations in November 2022.
On Friday (Jan 27), Umno sacked former Umno youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and Umno supreme council member Tan Sri Noh Omar.
Others punished included former Umno vice-president and Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein who was suspended for six years.
Former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan, former youth exco member Datuk Dr Fathul Bari Mat Jahya, former Johor state exco member and Tebrau Umno division chief Datuk Maulizan Bujang and former Jempol MP Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Mohd Shariff were also suspended for six years.
“Is this shocking? The party must be brave as those who were sacked were brave enough to slander the party. Bersatu sacked Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and Mukhriz (Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir), PKR sacked Azmin, Tian Chua and Zuraida (Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin). There is nothing unusual,” Puad said.
“Some said Youth will run away from Umno. We want to ask, how many youths did they bring in to support Umno’s crusade?” he asked.
On whether the decision on the sackings and suspensions was democratic, Puad said the matter was decided by the disciplinary board.
“This is not the president’s decision. It is just that this time the president brought the (disciplinary board’s) proposal to the supreme council,” he said in a Facebook post on Saturday (Jan 28).
He said usually the chairman of the management committee would bring the disciplinary board’s proposal. He said Noh Omar, who was present at the supreme council meeting, was confused and ended up accusing Ahmad Zahid as making his own decision.
Citing Dr Mahathir’s sacking of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in 1998, Puad said Dr Mahathir had bypassed the disciplinary board and brought the proposal to sack Anwar directly to the supreme council.
He said Noh Omar was sacked because he was accused of sabotaging the party and there were 16 reports against him.
Puad said those who are dissatisfied are exploiting the narrative that the party will split.
However, the party has already been long divided due to those who like to go against the party’s decisions.
He said after Umno was unseated in the 14th General Election, there were leaders who drifted apart from the party, due to the fear of being linked to the court cluster and out of fear of being called up by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.
“They were sitting on the fence. Sometimes they stab from the back. Now they have been sacked or suspended. What is wrong if they are seated outside of the fence.”
He said sacking was painful but it was needed.
Puad said if those who were given the boot love the party, they could appeal the decision.
He added that if they do not want to appeal, they can wait out the six-year suspension if they do not have other options. ANN
Umno purge: Anti-hop law likely a factor in not sacking rogue MPs, say political analysts
PETALING JAYA: The anti-hopping law may have played out as an important factor in Umno’s decision to merely suspend elected representatives instead of giving an outright boot in what was deemed to be as the party’s great purge in recent times.
Two former MPs Khairy Jamaluddin and Tan Sri Noh Omar were sacked while Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein was suspended from the party.
Political analysts believe that this may have been a strategic decision to keep the seats within Barisan Nasional and at the same time keeping detractors at arm’s length.
According to political analyst Dr Sivamurugan Pandian, elected representatives such as Hishammuddin were suspended as opposed to being sacked because Umno had to maintain the numbers in Parliament.
“Suspended leaders cannot leave the party and still keep their positions as it would be in breach of the anti-hopping law.
“However, if they are sacked, they get to keep their position as an elected representative and take it with them if they chose to join another party,’’ said Dr Sivamurugan.
Universiti Sains Malaysia senior lecturer Dr Azmil Mohd Tayeb said if MPs were sacked instead or suspended, they would have joined other parties.
“Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi keeps those seats within Umno while making himself the patron, instead of those suspended MPs. Sabah Umno leaders are part of unity the government and spared from the purging,” he said
“This mass cleaning allows Ahmad Zahid to solidify his position (as President) within the party and ensure his survival for at least this term,” he added.
Academic Prof Datuk Dr Ramlah Adam reckoned that suspending Hishammuddin was a strategy to warn him but still maintain him within the party fold due to his position as an elected representative.
“Umno cannot afford to lose any of their 26 seats in Parliament and suspension also gives Hishammuddin a chance to appeal and be forgiven for his alleged misdeeds.
“Maybe his suspension will be revoked by the party disciplinary board, if and when, he appeals,’’ said Dr Ramlah.
Independent political analyst Khoo Kay Peng said it is obvious that Umno would like to keep the seats as a status quo and keeping critics out of Umno is a first step for Ahmad Zahid to quell criticism against his leadership
“BN should be able to keep the seats because any by-elections now would not be in Umno’s favour,” he said.
Political analyst Dr Tunku Mohar Tunku Mohd Mokhtar of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) said no MPs were sacked as this would trigger by-elections, and bring unnecessary bad publicity to the party, which may even weaken the party further.
“A sacked MP means that his/her legislative seat is vacant. Umno had just amended its constitution to include this provision. In the event this takes place, a by-election would be called,” he said.
And the sacked member can still contest the by-election, and may be supported by other parties or even some disgruntled Umno members in that constituency. In short, there’s no guarantee that Umno can retain the seat if a by-election is called,” he added.
Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Dr Oh Ei Sun said the anti-hopping law stipulates that MPs fired by party will get to keep their seats.
Therefore, the decision to not sack MPs may have been made to ensure that Umno does not run afoul with the anti-hopping law. It will also ensure that it does not lose seats while those offending MPs “benefit” from being able to keep their seats if fired from party.
According to the anti-party hopping law passed in Parliament on July 28, MPs who defect from the party they represented as election candidates, or those who became independents, would have to vacate their seats.
However, MPs sacked by their party would not lose their seats and MPs who voted against their party’s wishes in Parliament would not be affected.
Besides Hishammuddin, former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan, former youth exco member Datuk Dr Fathul Bari Mat Jahya, former Johor state exco member and Tebrau Umno division chief Datuk Maulizan Bujang and former Jempol MP Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Mohd Shariff were also suspended for six years. ANN
