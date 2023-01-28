Umno purge: Important for party leaders to manage public, grassroots perception, says Johor MB

YONG PENG: The sacking and suspension of Umno leaders including former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin will be a huge responsibility for the party’s leaders to manage, says Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the purging of Umno leaders late Friday (Jan 27) night might also come as a shock to many.

“I think many are shocked and saddened by the decision that came last night.

“It will be a huge responsibility for the party leaders to manage the perception of the party members as well as the rakyat in general.

“In Johor, (the state government) will continue focusing on developing Johor with a united Bangsa Johor spirit towards 2030,” he told the media when met at the Johor-level Chinese New Year celebration at the Yong Peng Che Ann Khor Moral Uplifting Society here on Saturday (Jan 28).

Onn Hafiz declined to comment further on the issue as he was rushing off to Mersing for an event with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Umno president, happening later on Saturday.

Almost 50 Umno leaders were either sacked or suspended for going against the party including standing as independents during the recent general election.

Former health minister Khairy was among those sacked following a decision taken by the supreme council meeting on Friday night.

Simpang Renggam MP Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad was dropped as the Johor Umno liaison committee chairman and replaced by Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, who is also Kota Tinggi MP.

The Umno members who were suspended from the party for six years were Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Datuk Maulizan Bujang, Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Sharif and Shahril Hamdan. ANN

Umno purge: Selangor leaders stay mum over Noh Omar’s sacking

KLANG: Selangor Umno leaders have chosen to remain silent over their former boss Tan Sri Noh Omar’s suspension and eventual sacking from the party.

A party leader and elected representative, who declined to be named, said the state 22 Umno divisions have all decided to throw their support behind party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“We are of the belief that the party is more important than individuals as leaders come and go but Umno will always be there to represent us,” he said.

He explained that all the state’s Umno leaders had shown their unanimous support for Ahmad Zahid during the recent annual general meeting.

He said only a few branches in Tanjong Karang were probably behind Noh currently due to their loyalty to the six-term MP.

Another division chief said all his counterparts were minding their own business as they did not want to be involved in Noh’s conflict with the party leadership.

“We don’t want the party to be divided, more so with the state elections around the corner.

“We expected this to happen when the conflict between Tan Sri (Noh) and the party leadership started when he (Noh) was dropped during the general election,” he said.

Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos said he was saddened by what has happened.

“I wish Tan Sri (Noh) had been rational and patient and not demanded that he be sacked.

“But maybe he had had enough and wanted an exit and that is why he asked to be sacked,” said Jamal.

He added that although he was very close to Noh, he understood that party interest was far more important than individual interest.

Jamal said that he had contacted his state party colleagues and all had opined that Noh’s conduct during the general election had not been good for the party.

Meanwhile, academic Prof Datuk Dr Ramlah Adam said there was a silver lining behind Noh’s departure.

“There are many people in the division who had stoically worked for Noh and campaigned for him over the six terms that he was MP.

“Now they will all have a chance to expand their horizons,” she said.

Noh was not reachable for comment. ANN

Umno purge: Nothing unusual about sackings, KJ, Hisham’s actions more outrageous, says Puad

PETALING JAYA: There is nothing unusual about the sacking of Khairy Jamaluddin and suspension of Datuk Seri Hishammuddin from Umno, says Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zakarshi.

“What is unusual is Khairy’s move to slam the party and the president during the campaign period for the 15th General Election. The party became a sacrificial lamb to gain votes,” said the Umno supreme council member.

“Not sure why Khairy was sacked. But Khairy crossed the line. Tarnishing the party and the president during the GE15 campaign was too much. The slander of phantom voters during the 2022 Umno AGM was malicious.

“Hishamuddin’s decision was more outrageous,” he added.

Puad claimed that Hishammuddin had brought Umno MPs to Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s home and had asked Sabah division chiefs to join Bersatu.

He went on to claim that Hishammuddin was the main Barisan Nasional MP to shore up support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be appointed as prime minister through the signing of statutory declarations in November 2022.

On Friday (Jan 27), Umno sacked former Umno youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and Umno supreme council member Tan Sri Noh Omar.

Others punished included former Umno vice-president and Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein who was suspended for six years.

Former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan, former youth exco member Datuk Dr Fathul Bari Mat Jahya, former Johor state exco member and Tebrau Umno division chief Datuk Maulizan Bujang and former Jempol MP Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Mohd Shariff were also suspended for six years.

“Is this shocking? The party must be brave as those who were sacked were brave enough to slander the party. Bersatu sacked Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and Mukhriz (Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir), PKR sacked Azmin, Tian Chua and Zuraida (Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin). There is nothing unusual,” Puad said.

“Some said Youth will run away from Umno. We want to ask, how many youths did they bring in to support Umno’s crusade?” he asked.

On whether the decision on the sackings and suspensions was democratic, Puad said the matter was decided by the disciplinary board.

“This is not the president’s decision. It is just that this time the president brought the (disciplinary board’s) proposal to the supreme council,” he said in a Facebook post on Saturday (Jan 28).

He said usually the chairman of the management committee would bring the disciplinary board’s proposal. He said Noh Omar, who was present at the supreme council meeting, was confused and ended up accusing Ahmad Zahid as making his own decision.

Citing Dr Mahathir’s sacking of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in 1998, Puad said Dr Mahathir had bypassed the disciplinary board and brought the proposal to sack Anwar directly to the supreme council.

He said Noh Omar was sacked because he was accused of sabotaging the party and there were 16 reports against him.

Puad said those who are dissatisfied are exploiting the narrative that the party will split.

However, the party has already been long divided due to those who like to go against the party’s decisions.

He said after Umno was unseated in the 14th General Election, there were leaders who drifted apart from the party, due to the fear of being linked to the court cluster and out of fear of being called up by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

“They were sitting on the fence. Sometimes they stab from the back. Now they have been sacked or suspended. What is wrong if they are seated outside of the fence.”

He said sacking was painful but it was needed.

Puad said if those who were given the boot love the party, they could appeal the decision.

He added that if they do not want to appeal, they can wait out the six-year suspension if they do not have other options. ANN

ANN

.