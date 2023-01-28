‘THEY ARE TOO OLD & WEAK’ – ZAHID & MAT HASAN WON’T BECOME PM DESPITE SACKING KHAIRY – UNLESS OF COURSE, UMNO DUO DECIDE TO TOPPLE ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR OR IF TIN KOSONG, ALREADY 75, CAN’T LAST THE TERM – BUT PAK LAH’S EX-ADVISER IS RIGHT THAT KJ CAN STILL BE PM – SO LONG AS HE CHOOSES THE RIGHT VEHICLE. BUT HOW FAR CAN GERAKAN TAKE HIM? – ONLY PAS & BERSATU HAVE THE POWER BUT PAS IS TOO EXTREMIST AN OPTION – WHILE BERSATU WOULD MEAN SITTING AT THE SAME TABLE WITH VERMIN LIKE SNEAKY AZMIN, TRAITOROUS & RACIST COCKROACHES LIKE MUHYIDDIN & HAMZAH!
Umno irrelevant, better for KJ to branch out, says Pak Lah’s ex-adviser
Kalimullah Hassan says Khairy Jamaluddin could become prime minister one day, pointing out that Dr Mahathir Mohamad was sacked by Umno when he was 45.
Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his deputy Mohamad Hasan are not likely to become prime minister one day as they are ‘too old and weak’, according to former NST group editor-in-chief Kalimullah Hassan.
PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin should “branch out” on his own if he wants to remain in politics since Umno has become irrelevant, says a former adviser to fifth prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.
Kalimullah Hassan said he was not surprised by Umno’s decision to sack Khairy, but added that the latter could become prime minister one day.
“After all, he’s only 47. Dr Mahathir Mohamad was sacked (by Umno) at 45 and became prime minister twice.
“Anwar Ibrahim was sacked by Umno and Mahathir (who was then Umno president) at 50 and came back as prime minister after 24 years,” he said in a social media posting.
Kalimullah added that neither Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi nor his deputy Mohamad Hasan was likely to become prime minister one day despite getting rid of the party’s “great white hope”.
“They are already too old, and weak,” the former New Straits Times group editor-in-chief said.
Khairy and former Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar were expelled by the party last night for breaching party discipline during the 15th general election (GE15).
The party also suspended Sembrong MP Hishammuddin Hussein, former information chief Shahril Hamdan, ex-Jempol MP Salim Sharif, and Tebrau Umno leader Maulizan Bujang for six years. malay mail
PN will defend you, Shahidan tells sacked Umno members
Meanwhile, Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu says those who were sacked can now soar higher since their ‘wings are no longer clipped’.
PETALING JAYA: Two Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders have stretched out their hand to Khairy Jamaluddin and Noh Omar, saying they are ready to “defend” the two Umno leaders who were sacked by their party.
Arau MP Shahidan Kassim, who is now with PAS, and Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu also sought to reassure all those who were sacked or suspended by Umno of their support.
Shahidan, who himself was sacked by Umno in November for contesting as a PN candidate in the 15th general election (GE15), claimed that Umno was going “insane” and had been caught up in sacking and suspending its leaders and members.
“To those who have been sacked, be patient. We will defend you. Long live PN,” the former Perlis Umno chief said in a Twitter post.
Meanwhile, Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu sought to encourage those who had been sacked last night, telling them that they could only go further now.
“Dear brothers, your wings are no longer clipped. Now, you can soar even higher,” he said in a tweet.
Former Ketereh MP Annuar Musa also urged those who had been sacked or suspended for six years to be patient, while hitting out at Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and other party leaders.
The former Umno secretary-general said sacking leaders and members who held opposing views was the easiest way to remain in power.
He added that the Umno leadership was still in denial despite the “signal” they had received from Malaysians during GE15, where Umno had its worst ever electoral performance winning only 26 parliamentary seats.
“There are many ways forward for us. What’s important is that we remain principled, dare to speak the truth, and continue our struggle for religion, race and country,” said Annuar, who was sacked by Umno last month.
Last night, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan confirmed that Khairy and Noh had been sacked.
Meanwhile, Sembrong MP Hishammuddin Hussein, former information chief Shahril Hamdan, ex-Jempol MP Salim Sharif, and Tebrau Umno leader Maulizan Bujang have each been suspended for six years. FMT
After PAS, Gerakan now seeks to rope in Khairy after Umno sacking
Khairy Jamaluddin was among 44 members sacked or suspended from Umno last night.
KUALA LUMPUR — Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia today reached out to Khairy Jamaluddin, urging him to join as a member following his expulsion from Umno.
Its acting Youth chief Wong Chia Zhen extended his commiseration to Khairy, saying the latter had been dealt with unfairly as he is regarded as among the most outstanding ministers who performed well during the Covid-19 restrictions.
“I am confident and believe that Gerakan is the best platform for KJ right now. We welcome KJ as a member,” Wong said in a statement, referring to Khairy by his nickname.
Gerakan is the second Perikatan Nasional component to entice the former minister after PAS.
The Islamist party had tried to recruit Khairy prior to the sacking but was declined with the latter saying he would remain loyal to Umno.
Hoping to reel Khairy in, Wong said that Gerakan would be able to provide the former minister the support he needs to climb back from the “lowest point in his political career”.
“Gerakan’s ideology is based on simplicity and with the credibility he has, I am sure this will give KJ a new lease on life,” he said.
Wong also alluded to the past, recalling the time Khairy as Umno Youth leader played the racial card by claiming Malays in Penang were marginalised, but said “we forgive him because we are all human, and humans make mistakes”.
Khairy was among 44 members sacked or suspended from Umno last night.
Another high-profile figure was Tan Sri Noh Omar. MALAY MAIL