Umno irrelevant, better for KJ to branch out, says Pak Lah’s ex-adviser

Kalimullah Hassan says Khairy Jamaluddin could become prime minister one day, pointing out that Dr Mahathir Mohamad was sacked by Umno when he was 45.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his deputy Mohamad Hasan are not likely to become prime minister one day as they are ‘too old and weak’, according to former NST group editor-in-chief Kalimullah Hassan.

PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin should “branch out” on his own if he wants to remain in politics since Umno has become irrelevant, says a former adviser to fifth prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

Kalimullah Hassan said he was not surprised by Umno’s decision to sack Khairy, but added that the latter could become prime minister one day.

“After all, he’s only 47. Dr Mahathir Mohamad was sacked (by Umno) at 45 and became prime minister twice.

“Anwar Ibrahim was sacked by Umno and Mahathir (who was then Umno president) at 50 and came back as prime minister after 24 years,” he said in a social media posting.

Kalimullah added that neither Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi nor his deputy Mohamad Hasan was likely to become prime minister one day despite getting rid of the party’s “great white hope”.

“They are already too old, and weak,” the former New Straits Times group editor-in-chief said.

Khairy and former Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar were expelled by the party last night for breaching party discipline during the 15th general election (GE15).

The party also suspended Sembrong MP Hishammuddin Hussein, former information chief Shahril Hamdan, ex-Jempol MP Salim Sharif, and Tebrau Umno leader Maulizan Bujang for six years. malay mail

PN will defend you, Shahidan tells sacked Umno members

Meanwhile, Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu says those who were sacked can now soar higher since their ‘wings are no longer clipped’.