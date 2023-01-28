SOMETIMES RAFIZI REALLY TALKS NONSENSE – OF COURSE, HIS BOSS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR WOULD NEVER LET ‘I WILL BE PM ONE DAY’ KHAIRY JOIN PKR – TIN KOSONG & ZAHID ARE IN CAHOOTS, WHY WOULD THEY LET IN REAL TALENT & UPSET THEIR OWN ‘GRAND PLAN’

PKR will have to discuss the matter internally and make a collective decision if any of the recently dismissed Umno leaders apply to join the party.

PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said he could not make the decision alone, but it has to be made collectively, according to a report by Sinar Harian.

“We have to discuss that first at the party level. It is not my decision alone.

“I think we have to look at developments one by one,” he told reporters after the Parliament Lecture Series 1.0: Resetting the Malaysian Economy event last night.

Yesterday, Umno presidential hopeful Khairy Jamaluddin was sacked by the party, which also sacked supreme council member Noh Omar, who asked to be let go after he was initially handed a suspension of six years.

Several others have been suspended for six years including Sembrong MP Hishammuddin Hussein and incumbent deputy Umno Youth chief Shahril Hamdan Suffian.

Also suspended were former Jempol MP Salim Sharif and former Tiram assemblyperson Maulizan Bujang.

Pandan MP Rafizi said that at the moment, the issue of any of them applying to PKR was purely speculation.

“For now, that matter does not arise. If the matter arises, PKR will definitely have to discuss it.

“As long as it does not arise, it will only be speculation,” he said.

MKINI

.