In seeking to justify Hishammuddin’s six-year suspension from the party, Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi claimed the Sembrong MP had frequently gone behind the party’s back in making overtures to Perikatan Nasional.
“He brought Umno MPs to Azmin Ali’s house. He asked Sabah (Umno) division leaders to join Bersatu. The main mover in BN MPs signing statutory declarations (following GE15) backing Muhyiddin was Hishammuddin,” he claimed.
He also said Khairy Jamaluddin, who was sacked last night, had blatantly hit out at the party and president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on the GE15 campaign trial, adding that this was “extraordinary”.
While he admitted that he was unsure why Khairy was sacked, Puad maintained that the former Umno Youth chief’s actions were over the top.
“Talking bad about the party and the president during the GE15 campaign is too much. Claiming that there were phantom voters at the 2022 Umno general assembly is malicious,” he said in a Facebook post.
Last night, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan confirmed that Khairy had been sacked, along with former Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar.
Aside from Hishammuddin, former information chief Shahril Hamdan, ex-Jempol MP Salim Sharif, and Tebrau Umno leader Maulizan Bujang were also suspended for six years.
Puad denied that Umno will be divided because of this, claiming that those who went against decisions made by the party leadership were the ones who had caused rifts in the party.
He also dismissed the notion that the sackings and suspensions would deter young members from supporting Umno, questioning how many youths these sacked and suspended leaders had drawn to the party.
“It’s painful to be sacked, but it’s a necessity. If you truly love the party, then appeal. If you don’t want to appeal, wait out the six years,” Puad told Hishammuddin and the others who were suspended. FMT
Sacking KJ, suspensions, shows Zahid hellbent on purging enemies, says analyst
PETALING JAYA: Umno’s decision to sack its former youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and the suspension of several other leaders is not surprising, says a political analyst.
“It is quite clear that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is hellbent on getting rid of his enemies. I don’t think anyone is surprised by that,” said James Chin, a professor of Asian Studies at the University of Tasmania.
Khairy was among those who called for the posts of president and deputy president to be contested.
“Overall, it will strengthen Umno because there are no more critics of the president,” Chin told FMT.
Khairy, along with former Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar was given the boot last night, for breaching party discipline during the 15th general election.
Khairy and Noh had previously called for Zahid to resign as party president following the disastrous outing by Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) in GE15.
The party also suspended former vice-president and Sembrong MP Hishammuddin Hussein, former information chief Shahril Hamdan, Maulizan Bujang and Salim Sharif for six years.
On whether last night’s developments would affect Umno’s chances in the state polls, especially in Selangor, Chin said it would depend if Khairy and the others joined Perikatan Nasional (PN).
Prior to his sacking, Khairy had turned down the offer to join Muhyiddin Yassin’s coalition, and pledged his loyalty to Umno.
“If they do join, you may see a repeat of what happened in GE15. One of the reasons Umno lost was that Zahid sidelined many warlords.
“If they join PN then contest and win (in state elections), it would reflect very badly on Zahid.”
Oh Ei Sun, of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said the sackings and suspensions would likely strengthen Umno in the near future, especially with the sidelining of Hishammuddin who is seen to be pro-PN.
This is especially after Hishammuddin gave his backing to Muhyiddin to become PM in the aftermath of GE15 when no coalition had the majority, he said.
However, in the long run, the sacking of Khairy and suspension of Shahril, who are seen to be more progressive leaders, may result in younger, progressive Malays shunning the party.
“Khairy’s sacking will not help BN’s cause in Selangor, which is home to progressive voters.
“Sacking Noh Omar too, was unlikely to help BN in the state polls,” Oh said referring to the former Selangor Umno chief. FMT
