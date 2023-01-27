BOMBSHELL – KHAIRY SACKED FROM UMNO – HISHAM SUSPENDED FOR 6 YEARS

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin has been sacked from Umno, while Hishammuddin Hussein has been suspended, a party insider said.

Hishammuddin, former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan , Fatul Bahri, Maulizan Bujang and Salim Shariff were suspended for six years, according to the source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, a source close to Khairy also informed that the former Umno Youth chief had been given the boot.

Earlier this evening, former Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar was suspended for six years, although he claimed that the party had agreed to him request to be sacked.

