BOMBSHELL – MORE TO BE SACKED, SUSPENDED FROM UMNO – ZAHID HAS ALREADY ANNOUNCED THEIR NAMES, REVEALS NOH OMAR – ‘THIS IS A NIGHT I WILL REMEMBER FOREVER’

More Umno leaders will be sacked, suspended from the party, claims Noh Omar

KUALA LUMPUR: The political future looks bleak for Umno leaders who had openly criticised the party’s leadership.

Tan Sri Noh Omar today confirmed that the Umno Supreme Council, which met at Menara Dato’ Onn here today, was expected to announce either the suspension or sacking of party leaders deemed as failed to toe the line.

Noh claimed Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in his opening remarks when charing the meeting, announced the names of those who will be suspended or sacked from the party.

“This is a night that I will remember forever.

“In his opening remarks, the president announced several names (of Umno leaders) who will be suspended and sacked (from the party).

“And my name was listed in that list… There are many more names in the list.

“I do not want to reveal them,” he told reporters. NST

Isham confirms Noh Omar asked to be sacked from the party

Tan Sri Noh Omar waves at the press as he leaves Menara Dato’ Onn in Kuala Lumpur. – NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD KUALA LUMPUR: Umno information chief Isham Jalil confirmed that Tan Sri Noh Omar had requested to be sacked from the party. He said Noh made the request after the latter was told of the decision by the party’s disciplinary board to suspend him for violating the party’s constitution in the 15th General Election (GE15). “During the Umno Supreme Council meeting tonight, Tan Sri Noh Omar asked to be sacked from the party. “He made the request after he was told of the decision by the party disciplinary board to suspend him for violating the Umno Constitution during GE15. “He (Noh) also told the meeting that he was ready to accept the decision by the party,” Isham wrote in a posting on his Facebook account. Isham did not elaborate if the Umno Supreme Council meeting accepted the request made by Noh for him to be sacked from the party. Earlier, Noh confirmed he has been suspended from the party for six years. The former Selangor Umno liaison committee , who was unhappy with such a decision, instead challenged Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to sack him. Noh claimed Zahid accepted the request. As of press time, Zahid, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Umno Supreme Council have yet to issue an official statement to confirm whether Noh has been suspended or sacked from the party. NST

