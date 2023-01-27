BOMBSHELL – MORE TO BE SACKED, SUSPENDED FROM UMNO – ZAHID HAS ALREADY ANNOUNCED THEIR NAMES, REVEALS NOH OMAR – ‘THIS IS A NIGHT I WILL REMEMBER FOREVER’

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno information chief Isham Jalil confirmed that Tan Sri Noh Omar had requested to be sacked from the party.
He said Noh made the request after the latter was told of the decision by the party’s disciplinary board to suspend him for violating the party’s constitution in the 15th General Election (GE15).
“During the Umno Supreme Council meeting tonight, Tan Sri Noh Omar asked to be sacked from the party.
“He made the request after he was told of the decision by the party disciplinary board to suspend him for violating the Umno Constitution during GE15.
“He (Noh) also told the meeting that he was ready to accept the decision by the party,” Isham wrote in a posting on his Facebook account.
Earlier, Noh confirmed he has been suspended from the party for six years.
The former Selangor Umno liaison committee , who was unhappy with such a decision, instead challenged Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to sack him.
Noh claimed Zahid accepted the request.
As of press time, Zahid, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Umno Supreme Council have yet to issue an official statement to confirm whether Noh has been suspended or sacked from the party. NST