SELANGOR SULTAN SENDS A SHIVER DOWN HADI’S ‘EXTREMIST’ SPINE! – STILL STINGING FROM RECENT ‘BON ODORI’ ROYAL SLAP, SELANGOR PAS RUSHES TO CLAIM IT RESPECTS ALL CULTURES, FAITHS & TRADITIONS OF OTHER RACES

Selangor PAS today affirmed that it was against religious and racial extremism, and that it respects all cultures, faiths, and traditions of other races.

The remarks come a day after an Amanah MP sent a memorandum to Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, urging a probe against PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang for alleged religious extremism.

While the statement by Selangor PAS chief Ahmad Yunus Hairi makes no mention of the memorandum or Amanah, it appeared to be aimed at countering negative perceptions of the party.

Yunus said the state PAS chapter has never peddled or practised extremism that is against religion, and has instead been striving to stop any form of narrow racial politics which do not benefit Selangor’s people.

“PAS had been in the Selangor government from 2008 to 2018 and our record proves that our executive council members, assemblypersons, local councillors, village chiefs and their officers had served all layers of Selangor’s multiracial society excellently and cleanly,” he said.

He said no Selangor PAS leader has ever been charged in court with corruption or criminal acts during that period.

He also stressed that PAS would ensure its members remain undividedly loyal to the Selangor ruler; safeguard peace in the state and respect all cultures, traditions, and faiths of other races; and comply with the law on all matters.

“Ahead of the Selangor state election, PAS and our allies in Selangor will uphold democratic practices and processes, and continue to convince the people of this state to bring about good change for the state,” he added.

Main instigator

Critics have accused PAS of peddling racist and divisive narratives during the 15th general election, with Hadi as the main instigator.

Hulu Langat MP Sany Hamzan – who submitted the memorandum to Sultan Sharafuddin yesterday – said Hadi had spread hateful sentiments against other cultures in Malaysia, and must be stopped.

“I ask for the relevant authorities, namely the Selangor sultan and the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), to take swift action against Hadi before it is too late,” Sany had said.

Sultan Sharafuddin is the MKI chairperson.

The monarch has had his own issues with PAS in the past.

Most recently, the state ruler had in June criticised then-religious affairs minister Idris Ahmad – who is a PAS vice-president – after the latter urged Muslims to avoid the Bon Odori celebrations held in the state.

Sultan Sharafuddin – who attended the Japanese festival in 2016 – said it was purely cultural and does not involve religious or ritualistic elements which could threaten the faith of Muslims.

His Majesty said Idris should not use the Religious Affairs Department (Jakim) to cause confusion, and to learn to differentiate between culture and religion.

MKINI

.