FIRST SACKING FOR THE NIGHT – NOH OMAR! – ‘I ASKED TO BE SACKED & ZAHID OBLIGED & GAVE ME THE BOOT WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT’

Umno supreme council member Noh Omar said he has been sacked from the party.

Speaking to reporters at the Umno headquarters, Noh said the supreme council had initially suspended him for six years.

However, Noh – who was present at the meeting – said he had demanded to be sacked instead.

“Why suspend me? Instead, I asked to be sacked. And the president (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) obliged and gave me the boot with immediate effect,” he said.

The supreme council meeting is still in session, and the fate of former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin is unknown at the moment.

