The meeting will be closely watched by political observers amidst mounting speculation that disciplinary action will be taken against former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Among those sighted arriving shortly before 8pm were Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin, who waved to the media staking out at the Umno headquarters.

Also arriving were supreme council members Datuk Seri Abdul Johari Ghani and Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

Also spotted was Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi, Terengganu Umno state liaison chief Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Said and Melaka Umno chief Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is believed to have arrived earlier but had taken the entrance located at the basement reserved car park.

While the agenda for the supreme council meeting today hasn’t been set, it is understood that there will be discussions on actions to be taken against Khairy for claiming that “imported delegates” were used at the recent party general assembly.

The former party Youth leader said on Thursday (Jan 26) that he was ready to face any action, including being sacked.

He said having views that were different from the leadership and that seeking a democratic process does not mean disloyalty to the party.

The recent Umno general assembly voted that there would be no contest for the party’s two top posts at the upcoming party polls. ANN

Umno leaders trickle in for Supreme Council meet tonight as Khairy, Noh’s fate up in the air Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad arrives at party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 27, 2023. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR— Umno politicians have started arriving at Menara Dato’ Onn for its Supreme Council meeting tonight, which among others will decide dates for the party’s internal polls and the fates of some that were deemed saboteurs. So far, those spotted arriving for the meeting were: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, and former Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar. Noh, along with Khairy Jamaluddin and five other unnamed Tanjong Karang leaders, will reportedly face disciplinary action for allegedly sabotaging the party. Former Rembau MP Khairy is under the spotlight after alleging in a TikTok video that “imported delegates” were involved in the party’s annual general assembly earlier this time that aimed to rig the votes for the upcoming Umno internal election. The matter was later denied by other Umno top leaders, and threats of disciplinary action came. Earlier today, a report from Utusan Malaysia cited a letter shared by an unnamed source informing Noh and the five Tanjung Karang division leaders that they are to give their statements before Umno’s disciplinary board on January 30. Noh resigned as Selangor Umno chief last November, saying that he had lost his confidence in party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Yesterday, Zahid also mentioned a large-scale “cleansing” of the party will ensue, focusing on those who sabotaged the party and its candidates in the recent general election (GE15). Besides that, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said yesterday that the meeting would cover election dates for the party’s divisions and branches to pave the way for internal leadership polls. Selections at the divisional and branch level have to be finalised prior to the Umno election, which must be held before May 19, he said. MALAY MAIL

I don’t know why we’re being called traitors, says Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR: Sembrong MP Hishammuddin Hussein says he and nine other Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs cannot be labelled traitors for signing statutory declarations (SD) backing Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin following the recent general election (GE15). The BN treasurer-general said this is because they had toed the line and retracted their SDs when the coalition finally made a decision. “To this day, I don’t know why we are accused of being traitors. I’m confident that following what has transpired, there is nothing that we have to apologise for,” he said. “If they (Umno) want to take action (against us), go ahead. There’s nothing for me to worry about.” Hishammuddin said the 10 MPs had signed the SDs based on BN’s initial stand not to work with Pakatan Harapan (PH) to form the government. He added that after the King called for a unity government, they assumed the party would abide by the King’s decree. “So, where is the betrayal?” He called for an end to accusations and open spats among Umno members, saying it was crucial that the party moved forward following its heavy loss in GE15. “During this general assembly, I hope that we can discuss the party’s direction and how we can regain the people’s belief in the party and our struggle. “That is much better than using this platform to squabble among ourselves and to attack or accuse one another. We have had enough of that.” Nonetheless, the BN treasurer-general thanked Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for forgiving him and the nine MPs. Yesterday, Zahid said he had forgiven the 10 BN MPs but will be keeping a close eye on them to ensure they would not do anything similar behind the party’s back in the future. During a special briefing with the political bureau of every Umno division, Zahid identified the 10 MPs who had gone behind the coalition’s back and signed the SDs after GE15 ended with a hung Parliament. Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi said Zahid revealed that six of the MPs were from Umno – Hishammuddin, Hasni Mohammad (Simpang Renggam), Jalaluddin Alias (Jelebu), Isam Isa (Tampin), Adnan Abu Hassan (Kuala Pilah) and Abdul Rahman Mohamad (Lipis). MCA’s Wee Ka Siong (Ayer Hitam) and Wee Jeck Seng (Tanjung Piai), MIC’s M Saravanan (Tapah), and PBRS’ Arthur Joseph Kurup (Pensiangan) were the other four MPs. Meanwhile, Hishammuddin hinted that he might be contesting for one of the top two Umno posts. However, he said he will only decide on this after the general assembly agrees whether or not to allow contests for the Umno president and deputy president’s posts. “If the assembly’s decision is to allow contests, I don’t mind thinking about contesting. But we have to see if there will be contests (for the top two posts) or not.” FMT

ANN / MALAY MAIL / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.