WHAT CLASSIC RUBBISH IS THIS! – BRICKBATS RING IN FOR ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR OVER BATU PUTEH WAFFLING – WHAT TYPE OF POLITICKING IS THIS! – ‘IT IS BAFFLING THAT THE BATU PUTEH SAGA IS STILL BEING RELENTLESSLY PURSUED DESPITE THE MYRIAD OF EXPLANATIONS, EVIDENCE & JUSTIFICATIONS THAT HAVE BEEN REPEATEDLY MADE’

In a press statement today, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) stated, inter alia:
“Based on the Cabinet decision dated Jan 11, 2023, the government is of the view that the decision to withdraw both the application for revision of the decision of the case concerning the sovereignty over Pedra Branca/Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks/Batuan Tengah and South Ledge/Tubir Selatan (Malaysia/Singapura) and the request for interpretation of the decision in the said case was not in order and improper.”
The AGC is studying the recommendations made by the special task force, including the issue relating to tort of misfeasance in public office, and will take appropriate action to carry out the decision of the Cabinet.
The AGC then states clearly that the government of Malaysia respects the International Court of Justice’s decision dated May 23, 2008:
“Nevertheless, the government respects the judgment of the International Court of Justice in the case concerning sovereignty over Pedra Branca/Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks/Batuan Tengah and South Ledge/Tubir Selatan (Malaysia/Singapore) dated May 23, 2008.”
It is rather perplexing that on the one hand, the current government is of the view that the withdrawal of the two applications was improper (wholly denied) but, in the same vein, states it respects the ICJ’s decision.
The following points are of relevance:
- Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad had at the very outset firmly stated that the head of the special task force, Apandi Ali, was biased and in a clear position of conflict of interest as it was his initiative to recommend the review of the ICJ decision in the first place.
- Mahathir was, and still is, ever willing to assist in any investigation so long as issues of conflict of interest, bias and/or breach of natural justice are resolved.
- Surely, this current government, which believes in justice and reform, would want to revisit the issue of bias and conflict of interest of the special task force. It is key in this whole episode in coming to the truth of the matter.
- The decision to discontinue the two applications was made after extensive consideration of the advice and opinion of lawyer Brendan Plant and two local lawyers. The said lawyers were the same lawyers appointed by Apandi to his team in 2016. Legal advice was also taken from the then solicitor-general in the absence of an attorney-general at that time.
- All of these opinions and viewpoints prompted Mahathir to discontinue the two applications. The same was collectively supported by the then PH Cabinet.
It is baffling that the Batu Puteh saga is still being relentlessly pursued despite the myriad of explanations, evidence and justifications that have been repeatedly made. FMT
Ministers granted audience with Johor Ruler over Pulau Batu Puteh
According to a statement posted on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page, His Majesty accepted the audience of three federal ministers at Balai Mengadap in Istana Bukit Serene here on Thursday.
The ministers were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.
The meeting with Sultan Ibrahim lasted for almost two hours, according to the statement.
Also present were Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani.
After the meeting with the three ministers, Sultan Ibrahim visited flood victims seeking shelter in temporary flood relief centres at Dewan Muafakat Taman Desaru Utama and SK Bandar Penawar in Kota Tinggi.
His Majesty also presented donations from Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor (YSIJ) in the form of biscuits, colour pencils, colouring books, toothpaste, shampoo, toothbrushes and towels.
During the visit, Sultan Ibrahim, who was accompanied by Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Al-Haj Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, also gave words of encouragement to the flood victims and advised them to always be careful due to the unpredictable weather conditions.
Last month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Attorney General (AG) had been instructed to review matters pertaining to Batu Puteh claims so that they would not jeopardise bilateral relations between Malaysia and Singapore.
He said the review was also to ensure any negotiations with Singapore on Batu Puteh would yield fruitful results.
In 2008, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Pedra Branca (Batu Puteh) belonged to Singapore, while the sovereignty over the nearby Middle Rocks (Batuan Tengah) was awarded to Malaysia.
The Malaysian government filed an application in 2017 for a review of the ICJ’s decision to award legal jurisdiction over Batu Puteh to Singapore.
In 2018, the Pakatan Harapan government withdrew the application before the case was heard on June 11 of that year. ANN
