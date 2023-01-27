KUALA LUMPUR — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) is looking into taking legal action against those who may have harmed Malaysia’s stake in claiming sovereignty over Pulau Batu Puteh in the past.

In a statement today, Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun said his office will be looking into the recommendations of the Special Task Force on the Sovereignty of Batu Puteh, Batuan Tengah and Tubir Selatan (Special Task Force) to take the appropriate action, which includes issues related to the tort of misfeasance in public office.

“Issues relating to Batu Puteh are of vital importance as it relates to strategic interests and sovereignty of the nation.

“In this regard, the government will continue to ensure that Malaysia’s interest and sovereignty are protected and preserved at all times,” he said.

Under tort law, misfeasance of public office provides remedies for harm caused by acts or omissions which may amount to an abuse of public power by a public officer.

Idrus also said that the current government led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim views the decision by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Cabinet in 2018 to withdraw the application for the review and request for interpretation of the 2008 decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as “not in order and improper”.

He said this was based on a decision made by the Anwar Cabinet on January 11.

However, the Anwar administration respects the ICJ ruling, Idrus added.

Yesterday, the Special Task Force briefed Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar on the report of its findings.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was reported to have said in December 2022 that his Cabinet had agreed that Malaysia’s claim on Pulau Batu Puteh should be reviewed.

The final report on the sovereignty of Pulau Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks and South Ledge by a special task force was tabled to the previous Cabinet led by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in October last year.

In 2008, the ICJ ruled that Pulau Batu Puteh belonged to Singapore, while sovereignty over the nearby Middle Rocks was awarded to Malaysia.

In 2017, the government then filed an application for a review of the decision.

A year later, the Pakatan Harapan government led by Dr Mahathir withdrew an application to overturn the ruling awarding legal jurisdiction of Pulau Batu Puteh to Singapore before the hearing of the case, which was scheduled for June 11 that year. MALAY MAIL

Probe against Harapan MPs’ aides: Saifuddin to leave it to ‘wisdom’ of police

The Home Ministry does not intend to interfere in the police probe against two Pakatan Harapan MPs’ aides over a tweet linking Umno Youth to a commotion at a ceramah by Muda, its minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said. Saifuddin, in a presser today, said he will leave it to the “wisdom” of the police to use their discretion to carry out the investigation. “I came to know about it this morning, and I listened to comments from (former Klang MP) Charles Santiago and (Muar MP) Syed Saddiq (Syed Abdul Rahman). “I’ll leave it to the wisdom of the police to use their discretion under whatever law they like to evoke. I’ll leave it to them. “I don’t intend to interfere on that (matter),” he said after attending his ministry’s monthly assembly and delivering the new year’s speech. This comes after both aides were summoned to the Sentul police station on Wednesday. It was reported that Noor Suhana Ishak, the aide to DAP’s Bentong parliamentarian Young Syefura Othman, and Economic Minister Rafizi Ramli’s press secretary Farhan Iqbal gave their statements at the Sentul police station yesterday. Suhana and Farhan are being investigated for criminal defamation and abuse of network facilities over social media posting about a commotion that took place during a 15th general election ceramah by Muda. Sosma: Engaging with stakeholders Charles and Syed Saddiq were among those who criticised the investigation, saying the police should instead investigate those who instigated the commotion during the ceramah last October. During the ceramah, a group of youths or 30 people disrupted the ceramah and allegedly caused a commotion when Syed Saddiq, who is also Muda president, was delivering a speech. Meanwhile, Saifuddin said he has held a series of meetings with stakeholders on the controversial Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma). He echoed the comments by Deputy Law Minister Ramkarpal Singh who said that the ministries are committed to engaging with stakeholders, including civil societies who are involved, pertaining to this matter. “I have engaged (with stakeholders), no updates so far. What’s important is what would be the outcome of the meetings.” Last December, Saifuddin indicated that he has no intention of reviewing the act. His statement drew backlash from various quarters, including politicians and human rights groups. It was reported that he then acknowledged that certain provisions in Sosma might need to be reviewed from “time to time”, but reiterated that there would not be any amendments to the act for the time being. On the frequent traffic congestion at Kelantan’s Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Rantau Panjang on weekends, he said all border control agencies are ever ready to facilitate the “seasonal” condition. “It’s not as bad as the Johor CIQ complex where there is congestion every day. But I would like to reiterate my commitment that agencies under the ministry at the borders are ready to facilitate,” he explained. It was reported that congestion at the ICQS complex occurs every weekend and on public holidays when visitors travel to Thailand from Malaysia. MKINI Summon Afghan, Iran ambassadors for human rights violation – DAP DAP’s Kasthuri Patto has urged the Foreign Ministry to summon Afghanistan’s envoy to Malaysia and Iran’s ambassador to Malaysia, respectively, for human rights violations. Kasthuri, in a tweet this morning, made the call after Wisma Putra summoned the Charge d’Affaires ad interim of the Swedish Embassy in Kuala Lumpur to reaffirm the country’s strong condemnation over a Swedish-Danish extremist politician Rasmus Paludan’s “vile act” of burning a copy of the al-Quran in Stockholm. “Next is for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan for gross violations of women and child rights. “And the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran on human rights violations, including using the death penalty as a political tool to silence voices of dissent,” Kasthuri (above), the former MP for Batu Kawan, tweeted. Last week, Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party leader Paludan courted controversy after he burnt a copy of the holy book in Stockholm, Sweden, triggering a global outcry. His party, which was founded in 2017, has contested in both Denmark and Sweden but has failed to garner a single seat and garnered only a handful of votes. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim demanded the Swedish government takes action against the Islamophobic act of the politician, which he described as a grave provocation to Muslims all over the world. Wisma Putra, in a statement yesterday, had conveyed Malaysia’s objection and disappointment with the Swedish authorities’ continuous refusal to take action, allowing Paludan to indulge in his foul antics, including a similar incident in April 2022, despite strong protests from the international community. The statement said the ministry urged the Swedish authorities to take serious measures to combat all forms of violence and hatred against Islam in Sweden. It added that the spirit of peaceful coexistence in a multi-religious society could be undermined if Islamophobia and xenophobia continue to prevail. While the ministry takes note of the briefing session hosted by Swedish Deputy Foreign Minister Jan Knutsson on Jan 23, which was attended by representatives from embassies of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries in Stockholm, including Malaysia, it further called for concrete initiatives by the Swedish government to streamline its position in respecting the Muslim community as a whole. “The charge d’affaires of the Swedish Embassy took note of the Malaysian government’s protest and would convey it to Stockholm” it added. Meanwhile, in Afghanistan, women’s rights have been undermined. According to a report by Modern Diplomacy, girls are not allowed to go to high school and women are not permitted to enrol in or teach at colleges, due to restrictions put in place by the Taliban. Jina Mahsa Amini, who died shortly after she was arrested for improperly wearing her hijab In December 2022, the Taliban banned women from working for local and international non-profit organisations. According to Amnesty International, there has been a significant increase in the number of women who have been imprisoned for defying discriminatory rules, such as those mandating women to cover their whole bodies in public and to only appear with male chaperones. Modern Diplomacy also reported that the number of child marriages has increased. As for Iran, United Nations Human Rights chief Volker Türk said criminal proceedings and the death penalty are being weaponised by the Iranian government to punish individuals participating in protests and to strike fear into the population so as to stamp out dissent. In a statement on Jan 10, Türk said thousands have been detained since the nationwide protests erupted last September following the death of Jina Mahsa Amini. Jina died shortly after she was arrested for improperly wearing her hijab. Hundreds have died in the government crackdown against the demonstrators. MKINI MALAY MAIL / MKINI

.