HOPING TO BE SACKED OR NOT, KHAIRY FIRES OFF A FINAL SALVO AHEAD OF KEY MEETING – ‘UMNO BELONGS TO ALL ITS MEMBERS’ – BUT IF HE BELIEVES THIS, THEN HE SHOULD ALSO ACCEPT WHAT HIS PARTY MATES SAY ABOUT HIM – ‘WHEN THE MAJORITY HAS DECIDED OVERWHELMINGLY, YOU DON’T INSULT THEM, BECAUSE WHEN THE MEMBERSHIP LEAVES YOU, YOU ARE FINISHED’
KJ: Umno belongs to all of its members, not just the supreme council
PETALING JAYA: Having views that are different from the leadership and seeking a democratic process does not mean disloyalty to the party, says Khairy Jamaluddin ahead of the decision on his fate in Umno.
“Umno belongs to all its members. Not just the supreme council,” the former health minister said in a cryptic Facebook story.
His party membership could be hanging in the balance due to his recent claims that “imported delegates” were “brought in” at the recent Umno general assembly to manipulate the voting.
Khairy faces disciplinary action at the Umno supreme council meeting on Friday (Jan 27).
However, the former party Youth leader said on Thursday (Jan 26) that he was ready to face any action, including being sacked.
He said he would not be surprised if the supreme council decided to take stern action against him, citing the party’s history of not following due process.
“It has happened before. It happened to Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who was sacked without due process.
“We have a disciplinary board, and there is a process that needs to be followed where a person is called to attend the disciplinary hearing,” he said.
Umno’s supreme council is set to meet on Friday night. ANN
Khairy ready to face Umno action
PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin, who faces disciplinary action at the Umno supreme council meeting today, has vowed to stay on with the party no matter what.
However, the former party Youth leader said he is ready to face any action, including sacking.
“Of course I’m prepared for anything. This is politics after all – you don’t go into politics not being prepared for any eventuality,” Khairy said.
His party membership could be hanging in the balance due to his recent claims that “imported delegates” were “brought in” at the recent Umno general assembly to manipulate the voting.
The assembly voted that there would be no contest for the party’s two top posts at the upcoming party polls.
Khairy also said he hasn’t received any word from Umno.
“All I know is what I’ve read in the media. Apparently ‘something’ will be discussed. I have not received any letter or been called up by anyone yet,” said the former Health minister.
However, he stated that he would not be surprised if the supreme council decides to take stern action against him, citing the party’s history of not following due process.
“It has happened before. It happened to Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who was sacked without due process.
“We have a disciplinary board, and there is a process that needs to be followed where a person is called to attend the disciplinary hearing,” he said. On Dec 8, Annuar was sacked by the Umno supreme council, along with two Wanita Umno division chiefs.
In October last year, former supreme council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was also suspended from Umno for six years after the former Pasir Salak MP held a press conference accusing Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of leading the party’s MPs to support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as premier in 2020.
Meanwhile, Khairy stood by his claim that “imported delegates” were brought to the recent general assembly.
“I posted a video, and we know that there were people being ushered into the hall to whip up and shout their support for the motion.
“I can defend myself if there is due process,” said Khairy.
“I feel the motion (of no contest for the top two posts) is not just politically irresponsible; it is also invalid and unconstitutional.”
The party’s Johor deputy chairman Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed has hit back at Khairy, saying he should resign from the party.
Nur Jazlan accused Khairy of “hoping to be sacked”.
“When the majority has decided overwhelmingly, you don’t insult them, because when the membership leaves you, you are finished,” said Nur Jazlan.
“Just resign from the party. Don’t try so hard to be sacked. I think he is aiming to be sacked so that some other parties will take him in,” said Nur Jazlan, a former deputy Home minister. Khairy has been invited by PAS to join the Perikatan Nasional coalition.
However, he said he would stick with Umno.
“Thanks for PAS’ invitation. But I’m still loyal as a regular Umno member,” he said.
During the 15th General Election (GE15) campaign, Khairy had said he wanted reform in Umno and lamented the presence of “old guards” in the coalition.
Khairy contested the Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency in GE15, which saw a seven-cornered fight.
The former three-term Rembau MP later lost to Pakatan Harapan’s Ramanan Ramakrishnan. ANN
All eyes on Umno supreme council meet today
PETALING JAYA: The Umno supreme council meeting today will be closely watched by political observers amidst mounting speculation that disciplinary action will be taken against former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin.
Several Umno leaders were tight-lipped about the supreme council meeting, briefly saying that no agenda had been set for the meeting.
“There is no fixed agenda for the supreme council meeting. It is just the usual monthly meeting with no specific topics to be discussed.
“Let the meeting conclude first,” said an Umno MP who wanted to remain anonymous.
Another senior Umno leader, who will be attending the supreme council meeting today, also said he wasn’t sure.
“I have no idea what the meeting agenda would be,” said the Umno leader.
While the agenda for the supreme council meeting today hasn’t been set, it is understood that there will be discussions on actions to be taken against Khairy for claiming that “imported delegates” were used at the recent party general assembly.
Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Dr Oh Ei Sun said that public perception of Umno’s decision to take disciplinary action against Khairy would depend on whether the former health minister could provide evidence to support his claims.
“If he (Khairy) could and they still fire him, then, indeed, it does not reflect well on the party.
“But if he (Khairy) couldn’t, the party would be justified in taking action against him,” Oh said.
According to Oh, “anything is possible” in the outcome of the Umno supreme council meeting.
“But, perhaps, it would be preceded by some form of party disciplinary proceedings,” added Oh.
Oh also said that Khairy and Umno are a “good fit for one another”, as the former health minister possesses public charisma and Umno has a sizable grassroots organisation.
For Khairy to grow in another political party, Oh said it is crucial for Khairy to align himself with a strong party.
“To thrive beyond Umno, Khairy would likely have to park himself in another formidable party machinery so that the complementary mechanism could continue to work in his favour,” Oh added.
Senior fellow at the Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research (NASR) Dr Azmi Hassan said allegations made by Khairy at the recent Umno general assembly were a serious matter.
“Because it implies the resolution of not contesting the top two positions.
“Khairy cannot provide proof that some delegates in the hall were ‘outsider delegates’. So, this is a very serious accusation,” said Azmi.
However, Azmi said the Umno supreme council is likely to decide on suspending Khairy from the party rather than terminating his party membership.
“By being suspended, it is going to be difficult for Khairy to join another political party,” said Azmi.
Azmi also noted debates about Khairy’s political future if the former three-term Rembau MP joined another party.
“Some say he (Khairy) will be an asset to any party he joins. The problem with Khairy in Umno is that it has been proven that he (Khairy) does not have strong grassroots support.
“For any ambitious politician in any party, he or she would need strong grassroots support,” said Azmi.
Azmi also said that uphill challenges would lie ahead for Khairy if he decides to join another party.
“He (Khairy) will be considered an outsider, and he will be viewed as a competitor to existing members who have the same ambitions.
“Whether Khairy stays in Umno or joins another party, it won’t change much for his (political) future,” Azmi added. ANN
