HOPING TO BE SACKED OR NOT, KHAIRY FIRES OFF A FINAL SALVO AHEAD OF KEY MEETING – ‘UMNO BELONGS TO ALL ITS MEMBERS’ – BUT IF HE BELIEVES THIS, THEN HE SHOULD ALSO ACCEPT WHAT HIS PARTY MATES SAY ABOUT HIM – ‘WHEN THE MAJORITY HAS DECIDED OVERWHELMINGLY, YOU DON’T INSULT THEM, BECAUSE WHEN THE MEMBERSHIP LEAVES YOU, YOU ARE FINISHED’

KJ: Umno belongs to all of its members, not just the supreme council

PETALING JAYA: Having views that are different from the leadership and seeking a democratic process does not mean disloyalty to the party, says Khairy Jamaluddin ahead of the decision on his fate in Umno.

“Umno belongs to all its members. Not just the supreme council,” the former health minister said in a cryptic Facebook story.

His party membership could be hanging in the balance due to his recent claims that “imported delegates” were “brought in” at the recent Umno general assembly to manipulate the voting.

The assembly voted that there would be no contest for the party’s two top posts at the upcoming party polls.

Khairy faces disciplinary action at the Umno supreme council meeting on Friday (Jan 27).

However, the former party Youth leader said on Thursday (Jan 26) that he was ready to face any action, including being sacked.

He said he would not be surprised if the supreme council decided to take stern action against him, citing the party’s history of not following due process.

“It has happened before. It happened to Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who was sacked without due process.

“We have a disciplinary board, and there is a process that needs to be followed where a person is called to attend the disciplinary hearing,” he said.

Umno’s supreme council is set to meet on Friday night. ANN

PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin, who faces disciplinary action at the Umno supreme council meeting today, has vowed to stay on with the party no matter what.

However, the former party Youth leader said he is ready to face any action, including sacking.

“Of course I’m prepared for anything. This is politics after all – you don’t go into politics not being prepared for any eventuality,” Khairy said.

His party membership could be hanging in the balance due to his recent claims that “imported delegates” were “brought in” at the recent Umno general assembly to manipulate the voting.

The assembly voted that there would be no contest for the party’s two top posts at the upcoming party polls.

Khairy also said he hasn’t received any word from Umno.

“All I know is what I’ve read in the media. Apparently ‘something’ will be discussed. I have not received any letter or been called up by anyone yet,” said the former Health minister.

However, he stated that he would not be surprised if the supreme council decides to take stern action against him, citing the party’s history of not following due process.

“It has happened before. It happened to Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who was sacked without due process.

“We have a disciplinary board, and there is a process that needs to be followed where a person is called to attend the disciplinary hearing,” he said. On Dec 8, Annuar was sacked by the Umno supreme council, along with two Wanita Umno division chiefs.

In October last year, former supreme council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was also suspended from Umno for six years after the former Pasir Salak MP held a press conference accusing Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of leading the party’s MPs to support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as premier in 2020.

Meanwhile, Khairy stood by his claim that “imported delegates” were brought to the recent general assembly.

“I posted a video, and we know that there were people being ushered into the hall to whip up and shout their support for the motion.

“I can defend myself if there is due process,” said Khairy.

“I feel the motion (of no contest for the top two posts) is not just politically irresponsible; it is also invalid and unconstitutional.”

The party’s Johor deputy chairman Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed has hit back at Khairy, saying he should resign from the party.

Nur Jazlan accused Khairy of “hoping to be sacked”.

“When the majority has decided overwhelmingly, you don’t insult them, because when the membership leaves you, you are finished,” said Nur Jazlan.

“Just resign from the party. Don’t try so hard to be sacked. I think he is aiming to be sacked so that some other parties will take him in,” said Nur Jazlan, a former deputy Home minister. Khairy has been invited by PAS to join the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

However, he said he would stick with Umno.

“Thanks for PAS’ invitation. But I’m still loyal as a regular Umno member,” he said.

During the 15th General Election (GE15) campaign, Khairy had said he wanted reform in Umno and lamented the presence of “old guards” in the coalition.

Khairy contested the Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency in GE15, which saw a seven-cornered fight.

The former three-term Rembau MP later lost to Pakatan Harapan’s Ramanan Ramakrishnan. ANN

