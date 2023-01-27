HADI POLITICALLY UNTOUCHABLE? – BEYOND THE REACH OF ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR? – THEN WHO CAN, WITHOUT SPARKING OFF A DISASTROUS CHAIN THAT COULD CULMINATE IN VIOLENT RACIAL RIOTING, IF NOT THE MALAY RULERS WHO ARE THE GUARDIANS OF ISLAM IN MALAYSIA? – UNLESS HADI & CO WANT TO DISPUTE & CHALLENGE THAT!

Is Hadi untouchable?

Some people may claim that PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang is untouchable. No, he’s not!

Hadi is not untouchable. Don’t give him airs and make him imagine that he has joined the super-league, which comprises Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Abdul Taib Mahmud, and Shahrizat Abdul Jalil. They may seem untouchable only because there is no political will to prosecute them. Not yet.

The reason many Malaysians may assume that Hadi is untouchable is because of the apparent failure and breakdown of our government agencies.

The job of the police, and any other relevant official body, is to enforce the law without fear or favour. For some reason, this isn’t always the case in Malaysia.

It should not take a huge backlash and public outcry before the police or other agency is bothered to act. Nor should we be forced to lodge several police reports before an investigation commences.

Administering justice should not be driven by social media outrage and police reports. We should learn from the French.

There are ample laws in the country to investigate and prosecute people, including clerics, like Hadi and senior PAS politicians, who spread false narratives that Islam is under threat or the Malays will be destroyed.

When the police are impotent to stop hate crimes, these politicians become emboldened. The ensuing result is a disgruntled population, which is furious about the two-tiered system of justice.

Why bother with laws if they are not going to be acted upon? If leaders cannot set a good example and are not punished for their actions, society will eventually break down.

Yesterday (Jan 26), a group of leaders from Amanah sent a memorandum to the Selangor sultan to initiate a probe against Hadi for his alleged religious extremism. This is an indication that our enforcement agencies are useless.

Amanah leaders sending a memorandum to Selangor sultan

What is hampering their efforts to investigate Hadi? He has allegedly broken the law and threatened the peace.

Some friends said the following:

Friend: “He’s a cleric. You can’t investigate a religious leader.”

Me: “Why not? He broke the law (allegedly). He can be a chief cleric, a coolie or a crowned head of state. If they broke the law, they have to answer for their crimes.”

Friend: “He’s a fellow Muslim.”

Me: “So? Fellow Muslim or not, he broke the law. Are ‘fellow’ Muslims immune from an investigation? Do ‘fellow’ Muslims not break the law? Are they all innocent even when proven guilty?”

Friend. “The Muslims will be angry and there’ll be trouble.”

Me: “Muslims will be angrier if we allow a person who spreads hateful speech against others to get away scot-free.”

Friend: “They will riot. There will be another May 13.”

Me: “Each time someone tries to speak out and do something about wrongdoings in society, the May 13 bogeyman of riots and bloodshed is rolled out to silence the critics. Isn’t it time we grew up?”

Friend: “The sultan is the guardian of Islam in the state. They will listen to him.”

Me: “If the state religious body will not administer justice, disband it and save public money in wages and perks.”

Passing the buck

When politicians are too lazy to function, or fear the consequences of their decision, they invariably pass the buck to the ruler.

We did this recently when choosing two prime ministers. This is lazy politics. If the king’s verdict had been unpopular, the politician who proposed the move would have shrugged his shoulders and said, “It was the king’s decision. Nothing to do with me.”

When state agencies will not enforce the law, we then become a terrified nation. Will justice be denied or delayed because we are of the wrong race, religion, or social standing?

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong

When will politicians have an honest discussion about race and religion? We can’t keep running to the ruler, or king, to resolve religious (and political) issues. Nor should we keep silent, just because politicians or clerics keep reminding us about May 13.

To be fair, the current unity government has made a decent start in tackling some sensitive issues, although some hiccups have been encountered.

So, why should Hadi be allowed to get away with his contentious remarks?

He stopped Wan Azizah Wan Ismail from becoming the first woman menteri besar. He called non-Muslims and non-Malays corrupt. He belittled Malaysians who used English by accusing them of being trapped in a colonial mindset. He defended the Taliban and said that they were misunderstood.

Clare Rewcastle-Brown of Sarawak Report alluded to the dodgy fiscal dealings of PAS.

When PAS was in coalition with Pakatan Harapan, Hadi was secretly making deals with the convicted felon, Najib Abdul Razak, to undermine Harapan.

There are many individuals, whose work with underprivileged Malaysians could have earned them a Tan Sri-ship, but some misguided PMs have confused good people with those who are totally dysfunctional. Do you think Hadi deserved his gong?

Is Hadi the tipping point? If divisive people like Hadi, the Kedah menteri besar, and the Permatang Pauh MP are allowed to go unpunished, then dissent in the ranks will increase.

Will the enforcement agencies be reluctant to do their jobs? Or will the public be asked to call upon the rulers to administer justice?

The rakyat does not work to keep MPs in power and the civil servants in employment, because both the MPs and civil servants are meant to work for us. If they misbehave, then out they go! They serve us!

It may feel as if Hadi is politically untouchable. He isn’t. – MARIAM MOKHTAR

MKINI

.