BERSATU’S MALAY LAND OWNERSHIP BLUNDER – DON’T JUST CRY ‘BASELESS FEAR-MONGERING’ – UMNO & PAKATAN MUST TAKE THE ISSUE TO THE MALAYS IN THE CITIES & HEARTLANDS – AND SHOW HOW MALAYS CAN LOSE OUT EVEN MORE – IF THEY CONTINUE TO LISTEN TO THE LIES SPEWED BY BERSATU & PAS – MALAYS WOULD BE SO LUCKY TO HAVE A PROGRAM LIKE SINGAPORE’S HDB THAT AIMS TO HELP ALL CITIZENS ACHIEVE HOME-OWNERSHIP

A Penang PKR leader has dismissed concerns raised by Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan that the government is trying to undermine Malay property ownership and demographic spread through plans to consult public housing experts from Singapore.

Contrary to Wan Saiful’s argument that Penang recorded a lower bumiputera land and property ownership compared to the Chinese, Penang PKR information chief Amir Ghazali cited a bigger issue of occupied land with no registered owner.

“His statement was baseless and an attempt at fear-mongering by accusing that the DAP-led (state) government will dominate land ownership.

“The fact is that it entirely contradicts a previous statement raised by Penang Intellectuals Association chairperson Muhammad Farid Saad that there are tens and thousands of land whose ownership was not registered according to the National Land Code 1995,” he said.

“Another problem arising is that the land occupied by residents has no grant to prove their ownership and they have never paid any tax to the state government,” he said.

Amir cited the existence of 200 heritage villages in Penang – including one from the times of the Japanese occupation – that maintained their traditional elements despite being surrounded by modern developments.

“So, the issue of Malay residents being evicted due to new housing developments does not arise.

“In fact, the Penang government through a policy to provide new housing areas has come forward to assist with solutions (for homeowners),” he said.

Public housing

Adakah Orang Cina semua kaya raya 😯? Persepsi atau realiti? Dua statistik daripada @StatsMalaysia Department of Statistics amat menarik. Untuk ahli politik yg cuba memainkan isu kaum dan agama (and you know who they are), tolong baca statistik ini. Statistics don’t lie. 1/6 pic.twitter.com/auLkOm8121 — SimTzeTzin 沈志勤 🇲🇾 (@simtzetzin) January 26, 2023

Amir noted that the Singaporean Housing Development Board (HDB) model in particular was intended to provide large numbers of public housing sold by the government, particularly in densely populated areas, in order for the prices to be kept lower than private developers.

Amir also reminded Wan Saiful that the issue had been an ongoing problem since the time Penang was led by Gerakan from 1990 to 2008 – then a part of BN and now PN – together with Bersatu and PAS.

“So, why is it that only now the question of land ownership in Penang is made into a major issue with intentions to blame the state government led by DAP?” said Amir, claiming that Wan Saiful as an MP had even failed to show up in his own constituency since winning the seat.

Wan Saiful’s remarks followed Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming’s revelation earlier this week that his ministry would be meeting with contractors from Singapore’s HDB in order to learn about the nation-state’s successful public housing programme.

Various PN leaders from Bersatu and PAS also accused Nga of having a racial agenda to oppress the Malay-Muslim community by emulating Singapore’s housing plans.

The minister, who threatened legal action against false and slanderous media reports, also denied reported claims that the plan to consult Singaporean experts was intended to replace those who underperformed in his own ministry. MKINI

No shame in getting tips on housing from Singapore, says Tebrau MP

JOHOR BARU: Affordable housing issue is one of the most pressing and concerning problems for Malaysians especially in major cities in the country. Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said it was getting more difficult and frustrating for the people to acquire a house as the cost of housing has gone up every year. “The government is on the right path in trying to find a workable solution to address the home-ownership issue for the people,” he said in a statement released on Friday (Jan 27). Puah said this included plans by the Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming to invite experts from other countries including Singapore to improve the country’s existing housing policy. However, it did not go well with several politicians including Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor who has criticised Nga’s move. The Kedah Mentri Besar was reported as suggesting that Nga’s ministry was attempting to carry out the Silk Road agenda from China in a video of him taken during a recent rally in Sik that was circulated online. The Johor PKR vice-chairman said the racial undertone and politicking were totally unwarranted. “Of course, our civil servants have performed admirably in trying to provide housing accommodation to all Malaysians,” said Puah. He added there were existing policies such as PR1MA (1Malaysia Housing Programme), People’s Housing Programme (PPR) among many that had provided a roof over the head for Malaysians especially during these challenging times. Puah said those that criticise the government policies, should do so with an unbiased lens and debate it on its merits versus the needs of society. He added they should place public interests over personal and political interests which would not benefit the millions of Malaysians desperate for housing. Puah said there was no shame in admitting that the Singapore Housing Development Board (HDB) policy was one of the most successful in the world. “Not only does it provide quality and affordable housing accommodation for its citizens, but the subsequent maintenance is also great,” he said. Puah said what was so wrong in wanting to learn from other’s success stories, adding only those with siege mentality will resist this opportunity. ANN

MKINI / ANN

.