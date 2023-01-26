IT LOOKS BAD FOR KHAIRY – FOE & BOSS ZAHID TALKS ABOUT ‘MASS CLEANSING’ TO WEED OUT ‘SABOTEURS & THOSE WHO HAVE SHOT THEMSELVES IN THE FOOT’ – AHEAD OF FRIDAY NIGHT MEETING TO DECIDE FATES OF KJ & OTHER REBELS THAT COULD INCLUDE HISHAM & EVEN ‘POSTER BOY’ ISMAIL SABRI – EVEN AS KJ SPURNS OFFER FROM PN TO JOIN THEM IF HE GETS SACKED
KJ’s fate to be known after Umno supreme council meeting on Jan 27 night, says Zahid
PUTRAJAYA: The fate of Khairy Jamaluddin’s Umno membership will only be known after the party’s supreme council meeting on Friday (Jan 27) night, says Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
“You have to wait for the meeting because it’s just not about deciding the fate of an individual.
“Umno is going for ‘mass cleansing’ including saboteurs, and those who have ‘shot themselves in the foot’.
“Whoever feels guilty, or does not, will know tomorrow (their fate),” said the Umno president after chairing the 55th MEXCLUB coordination meeting on rural development.
When asked who will likely get the boot, the Deputy Prime Minister said such information could not be revealed early, adding it was “embargoed”.
On Wednesday (Jan 25), Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the fate of Khairy’s party membership would be made known later.
Previously, Khairy had stated his aim of cleaning up the party if he managed to win the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat during the 15th General Election (GE15).
He also said that all parties must admit that Umno must change to once again become a party that one could be proud of.
The former Umno youth chief had also alleged that there was a conspiracy by some delegates to “bulldoze” the no-contest motion for the top two posts in the upcoming party polls in order for it to be approved at the Umno general assembly. ANN
‘Thanks but no thanks’: KJ turns down offer to join Perikatan
PETALING JAYA: Former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin will stick with Umno and isn’t going to join Perikatan Nasional.
“Thanks to PAS’ invitation to join Perikatan. But, I’m still loyal as a regular Umno member,” said Khairy when contacted by The Star.
Khairy’s remarks came following PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who said Perikatan and the Islamist party was ready to take in Khairy if he gets sacked by Umno.
Earlier on Thursday (Jan 26), Ahmad Samsuri said there were certain leaders who wanted to join Perikatan and PAS.
Ahmad Samsuri, during an event in Kuala Terengganu, also said Khairy can decide on which party he would like to join in the Perikatan coalition.
Perikatan consists of PAS, Bersatu, Gerakan and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).
The Umno supreme council meeting on Friday (Jan 27) will be closely watched as speculation is rife that disciplinary action would be taken against Khairy for claiming that “imported delegates” were used in the recent party general assembly.
There is also mounting speculation that Khairy’s Umno membership is hanging in the balance.
During the Umno assembly, Khairy claimed that tags on chairs meant for Umno delegates at a hall were removed in an attempt to bring in “imported delegates” to pass the motion to have no contests for the top two party posts.
Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said the matter would be dealt with by the disciplinary board.
The Umno general assembly on Jan 11, passed a motion that the top two posts would not be contested in the party polls, which is to be held before May 19.
This means that Ahmad Zahid and Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will remain as the Umno president and deputy president, respectively, for another term. ANN
