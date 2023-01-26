IT LOOKS BAD FOR KHAIRY – FOE & BOSS ZAHID TALKS ABOUT ‘MASS CLEANSING’ TO WEED OUT ‘SABOTEURS & THOSE WHO HAVE SHOT THEMSELVES IN THE FOOT’ – AHEAD OF FRIDAY NIGHT MEETING TO DECIDE FATES OF KJ & OTHER REBELS THAT COULD INCLUDE HISHAM & EVEN ‘POSTER BOY’ ISMAIL SABRI – EVEN AS KJ SPURNS OFFER FROM PN TO JOIN THEM IF HE GETS SACKED

PUTRAJAYA: The fate of Khairy Jamaluddin’s Umno membership will only be known after the party’s supreme council meeting on Friday (Jan 27) night, says Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“You have to wait for the meeting because it’s just not about deciding the fate of an individual.

“Umno is going for ‘mass cleansing’ including saboteurs, and those who have ‘shot themselves in the foot’.

“Whoever feels guilty, or does not, will know tomorrow (their fate),” said the Umno president after chairing the 55th MEXCLUB coordination meeting on rural development.

When asked who will likely get the boot, the Deputy Prime Minister said such information could not be revealed early, adding it was “embargoed”.

On Wednesday (Jan 25), Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the fate of Khairy’s party membership would be made known later.

Previously, Khairy had stated his aim of cleaning up the party if he managed to win the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat during the 15th General Election (GE15).

He also said that all parties must admit that Umno must change to once again become a party that one could be proud of.

The former Umno youth chief had also alleged that there was a conspiracy by some delegates to “bulldoze” the no-contest motion for the top two posts in the upcoming party polls in order for it to be approved at the Umno general assembly. ANN

