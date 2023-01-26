AS PAS & BERSATU ROLL OUT THE RED CARPET – IS KHAIRY REALLY SERIOUS? – DOES HE REALLY WANT TO JOIN A PARTY AS EXTREMIST AS PAS? – DOES HE REALLY WANT TO BE PART OF A PARTY LIKE BERSATU, FILLED TO THE BRIM WITH TREACHEROUS LEADERS LIKE MUHYIDDIN, SNEAKY AZMIN, HAMZAH AS WELL AS ‘STUPIDOS’ LIKE WAN SAIFUL, WAN FAYHSAL & AZUMU, ALL WILLING TO TALK NONSENSE JUST FOR POLITICAL GAIN?

Perikatan Nasional (PN) and its component PAS are willing to accept any political leader or individual in their fold if they shared the same agenda for the rakyat.

This was PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar’s response when asked whether the coalition would accept former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin into PN or PAS if he gets kicked out of Umno.

“The PN leadership is always open (to accepting) any political leader or individual who shares a similar agenda for the rakyat,” the Terengganu menteri besar told reporters after attending the Technology and the Future of Growth Seminar 2.0 in Kuala Terengganu today.

According to Ahmad Samsuri, PN is monitoring the “latest developments” before deciding on the matter.

Further pressed on whether Khairy could join PN or PAS if he gets removed from Umno, Ahmad Samsuri said both the coalition and the party are open to having capable leaders.

Umno is set to hold its supreme council meeting tomorrow evening. Although unconfirmed, there are talks that the agenda during the meeting will include Khairy’s fate in the party.

Besides being a vocal critic of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Khairy had also claimed that “imported delegates” were brought in during the last Umno general assembly to support the no-contest motion for the party’s top two positions.

