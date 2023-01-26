Opposition leaders were lambasted today for alleging that Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming has a racial agenda to oppress the Malay-Muslim community by emulating Singapore’s Housing and Development Board (HDB) housing plans.

Terengganu Pakatan Harapan chairperson Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad Kamarul said in a statement that such “narrow-minded” and reckless accusations from PAS and Bersatu are belittling efforts by the government to solve housing woes for the B40 and M40 community – most of whom are Malays.

He contended that the Malay community would benefit the most if the HDB housing system is successfully implemented at a lower cost with positive socio-economic factors.

“The opposition cannot be prejudiced and make reckless accusations based on racial emotions just because the minister (Nga) is not a Malay and the majority of Singaporeans are not Malays,” he said.

He also questioned if there were efforts made during former prime ministers Muhyiddin Yassin and Ismail Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administrations to find a solution to this dire problem.

“Why are they afraid that the Harapan government could solve this issue – an issue that they did not even want to look into when PN (Perikatan Nasional) ruled?”

During his tenure as local government development deputy minister under former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad-led government, Kamarul said various efforts were carried out by the ministry including introducing a Home Ownership Campaign.

However, Kamarul said they were not fully successful as there were still many from the M40 and B40 community who could not own a house.

He said that various housing models in other nations including South Korea, Singapore and other developed countries have been studied for a long time.

Elaborating on the matter, he said Singapore’s HDB housing system is the most suitable and practical as there are many similarities in the community’s ethnic profile, the weather and the construction system used.

“Singapore’s HDB housing system is among the best in the world and is recognised by many countries. HDB has also won many major international awards and its excellence is recognised by western countries and Japan.

“I am speaking as an architect who had served in the government and often lived in Singapore HDB apartments because I have relatives there.

“More than 90 percent of Malays in Singapore have their own homes to live in from a young age,” he said.

He added that among the facilities provided by the neighbouring country’s HDB are health clinics, hairdressers, recreational halls, a place to hold receptions (bersanding) for Malay weddings and a place to bathe the body of a deceased.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming

Therefore, Kamarul said Nga’s plan to consult Singapore’s HDB experts is a positive step to solve long-standing problems for the poor to have a comfortable and affordable place to live.

“The time has come to prioritise the importance for the poor to have a place to live.

“For Malaysians to progress, we need politicians who are more mature and progressive, not those who are narrow-minded and negative and who always stir up racist sentiments.

“Don’t play racial political issues without thinking about the future of the people who need affordable housing.”

Previously, PN leaders claimed that Nga is trying to undermine Malay property ownership and demographic spread through housing policies, with some saying it is a violation of the country’s safety and sovereignty.

This is after Nga revealed that his ministry would be meeting with contractors from Singapore’s HDB in order to learn about the nation-state’s successful public housing programme.

People’s livelihood

Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor had also alleged that Nga has a hidden agenda to revive the local government elections by emulating Singapore’s housing plans.

Meanwhile, Nga has repeatedly said that restoring local government elections is not a priority for the people at the moment.

He said his ministry is prioritising the people’s livelihood and everyday issues, despite knowing that the “third vote” – after federal and state elections – is part of the democratic process.

“We understand that local government elections reflect democracy. But there are priorities.

“The most important thing for me now is to revive the economy. We have to also ensure the roads are level, street lights are bright, toilets are clean and drains are unblocked.

“My work is not going to focus on what I want, but based on what the people want,” Nga said.

Last December, when Nga clocked in for his minister job for the first time, he also told the media that restoring local council elections will not be the immediate focus of his ministry.

MKINI

.