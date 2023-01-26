BOMBSHELL – MALAYSIA’S ROYALS ARE NOW THE LAST LINE OF DEFENCE, THEY MUST ACT – TAKE ACTION AGAINST HADI BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE – AMANAH MP SENDS MEMO TO SELANGOR SULTAN – TO PUNISH PAS CHIEF FOR ‘USING RELIGION FOR POLITICAL GAIN’ – ‘AND USING HIS POWER AS A LEADER TO DISRUPT THE COUNTRY’S PEACE BY SPREADING LIES & FALSE RUMOURS ABOUT OTHER CULTURES’

Hulu Langat MP Sany Hamzan has sent a memorandum to Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, urging a probe against PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang for alleged religious extremism.

The memorandum, which was sent this morning, alleged that Hadi used religion for political gain during the 15th general election (GE15), and he had spread hateful sentiments against other cultures in Malaysia.

Sany expressed his concern that if nothing was done to control the PAS leader’s actions, the latter’s influence would “destroy” the country’s harmonious culture.

“He is just one of them (extremists) but if we don’t do anything about it, some people could be influenced by his words and they would try to destroy the harmonious bonds of our people.

“We have seen this happen during GE15 where he used religion for political gain, where he used his power as a leader to disrupt the country’s peace by spreading lies and false rumours about other cultures,” Sany told reporters in front of the Istana Alam Shah, Klang, today.

“Therefore, I ask for the relevant authorities, namely Sultan Selangor and the MKI to take swift action against Hadi before it is too late,” the Amanah leader added, referring to the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), of which Sultan Sharafuddin is the chairperson.

‘Take the issue seriously’

Accompanying him was Shah Alam MP Azli Yusof, who echoed Sany’s worries and stated that religious extremism does not only cause harm to other faiths and cultures but could also have a negative impact on its own religion.

“Islam is, and should be, a peaceful religion. We shouldn’t be spreading hateful sentiments or anything remotely harmful, to begin with.

“God willing, I hope this issue will be taken seriously because not only will this protect our multicultural harmony but it would also prevent Muslims from being seen in a bad light,” Azli said.

In the memorandum, Hadi was also accused of having extremist beliefs, attempting to dispute the unity of the country, the Federal Constitution, and the law, as well as attempting to nourish the culture of takfiri – the radical ideology of accusing other Muslims of apostasy.

Hadi has been attributed to a string of controversial statements before, during, and after GE15, garnering backlash from politicians and the public alike.

Last month, he lamented that Muslims who did not vote during the general election had “committed sin”, arguing that it was obligatory for Muslims to vote in order to put their own people in power.

He claimed that even though there were Muslims who could not vote because they were performing their haj or umrah (major and minor pilgrimages to Mecca) during that time, they have “committed a major sin as they had disobeyed God’s command as stated by the Prophet Muhammad”.

He has also on various occasions linked DAP with communism.

