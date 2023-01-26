ISMAIL SABRI UP TO NO GOOD? – GETS AUDIENCE WITH AGONG TO ‘EXCHANGE VIEWS ON VARIOUS TOPICS’ – SAYS WILL ‘UPHOLD HIS MAJESTY’S ADVICE & GUIDANCE’ – DID THE KING GIVE DISSATISFIED EX-PM A WARNING NOT TO TRY TO TOPPLE ‘KERAJAAN YDPA’ WITH MUHYIDDIN, HADI & CO?

PETALING JAYA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah granted an audience to former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at Istana Negara here on Wednesday (Jan 25).

Ismail Sabri, in a Facebook post, thanked His Majesty for granting the audience, believed to have taken place in the afternoon.

In his post, Ismail Sabri said he would uphold His Majesty’s advice and guidance during the audience where they exchanged views on various topics.