A CLUE ON WHEN STATE ELECTIONS WILL BE HELD? – UMNO TO FINALISE DATE FOR PARTY POLLS ON FRIDAY NIGHT

PETALING JAYA: The Umno Supreme Council will finalise the date for the party’s elections at a meeting tomorrow night, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said.

Ahmad said that according to procedures, the matter must first be discussed at the party’s divisional level before it is brought to the Supreme Council for a final decision.

“Umno needs to finalise its election date by May 15 as the elections must be held within six months after the general election,” he said at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur today.

The party polls must be held by May 19 after Umno amended its constitution to allow its elections to be postponed by six months after a general election.

The party’s elections had previously been set for Dec 29.

