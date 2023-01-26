UMNO WOULD BE POORER WITHOUT KHAIRY – AND THAT’S A FACT! – BUT CAN ZAHID, WHO HAS PUNCHED ALL THE RIGHT BUTTONS SO FAR, REIN IN HIS INSECURITY – IF ANOTHER REBEL MUST BE SACKED, THEN SACK HISHAM – AND IF STILL NOT ENOUGH, SACK ISMAIL SABRI – THESE 2 ARE THE REAL ‘SPARE TYRES’ BUT NOT KHAIRY, WHOSE BEST IS YET TO COME FOR MALAYS & ALL MALAYSIANS

PUTRAJAYA: Former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s claims that “imported delegates” were “brought in” for the recent Umno general assembly is likely to be among the main topics discussed at the party’s supreme council meeting tomorrow.

Khairy’s membership in the party could also be in danger because of the claims.

While the matter has not been itemised in the agenda, it is believed the “imported delegates” claim will be raised at the supreme council.

The matter is also expected to be discussed at the Umno management meeting today, which will be chaired by deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“It may not be on the agenda but I will not be surprised if the matter is brought up,” a source told The Star.

During the Umno assembly, Khairy claimed that tags on chairs meant for Umno delegates at the Dewan Merdeka were removed in an attempt to bring in “imported delegates” to pass the motion to have no contests for the top two party posts.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said the matter would be dealt with by the disciplinary board.

The Umno general assembly on Jan 11 had passed a motion that the top two posts would not be contested in party polls, to be held before May 19.

This means Ahmad Zahid and Mohamad will remain as Umno president and deputy president respectively for another term.

According to party procedure, any disciplinary issue brought up at the management meeting would be referred to the disciplinary board.

The disciplinary board will then carry out a probe after which the findings would be presented to the management committee.

The management committee would then inform the supreme council for a decision to be made.

However, sources pointed out that there have been occasions that this procedure was not followed.

“When Umno decided to sack Tan Sri Annuar Musa, the matter was not discussed at the management committee,” a source pointed out.

On Dec 8, the Umno supreme council sacked Annuar and two Wanita Umnno division chiefs.

Several Umno division heads have called for action to be taken against Khairy.

One from Johor said Umno needed to make an example out of the former Umno Youth chief.

“The general assembly has made its stand. Why did Khairy make a big fuss and create a negative image to the public?

“The top leadership needs to take action against him. Perhaps they can consider suspending his membership,” he said.

Another Umno division head from Selangor said the party’s top leadership needs to handle this issue with wisdom.

“If we take a harsh stand, it could divide the party. Proper procedures must be followed,” he added.

ANN

.