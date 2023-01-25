FRIDAY SACKING FOR KHAIRY? – UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL TO MEET ON JAN 27 – ‘AMONG MATTERS TO BE DISCUSSED IS KHAIRY’S MEMBERSHIP’

KJ’s Umno status likely to be decided only on Jan 27

KUALA LUMPUR: The status of Khairy Jamaluddin’s Umno membership may only be known on Friday (Jan 27).

Earlier on Wednesday (Jan 25), party deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said a decision would be made in the evening.

Members of the media then congregated at party headquarters here to await news but no Umno bigwigs were seen.

As at 5.20pm, no VIPs had arrived here.

It is learnt that a supreme council meeting will be held on Friday and among the matters to be discussed is Khairy’s membership.

Previously, Khairy had openly stated his aim of cleaning up the party if he won the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat in GE15.

He also alleged that there was a conspiracy by some delegates to “bulldoze” through a no-contest motion at the recent general assembly so the top two posts would not be contested at the upcoming party polls. ANN

No meeting to decide on KJ today – Umno sources

There is no Umno meeting today to decide on the fate of Khairy Jamaluddin – an ardent critic of party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.