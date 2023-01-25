WHY THE DEAFENING SILENCE, TIN KOSONG? – ANWAR & PAKATAN PRETEND ‘DON’T KNOW’ EVEN AS JOHOR SULTAN MAKES IT CLEAR – ‘I DON’T WANT MY BANGSA JOHOR TO BE CONFUSED & BEGIN TURNING ON EACH OTHER’ – BUT NO ACTION TAKEN, ONLY WHAT APPEARS TO A BIG COVERUP – YET NOT A SQUEAK FROM THE SO-CALLED PROGRESSIVES, THE SAVIOURS OF MALAYSIA, NOT A WHIMPER FROM DAP

JOHOR BARU: No one should be left out of any public programme because of their race or religion, says the Sultan of Johor.

“If it is true that there was racial segregation, then action must be taken against the organisers,” His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim said in reference to allegations that only Muslim students from an all-girls school were invited to an SPM workshop held in a hotel here.

“The same can also be said if it is found that these allegations are proven false and spread by irresponsible parties,” said the Sultan.

“I don’t want my ‘Bangsa Johor’ to be confused and begin turning on each other. I cannot emphasise enough on the need for racial understanding, unity and tolerance.

“The Education Department must be quick to respond in these situations to prevent emotions and falsehoods from running wild. This is also a lesson to all parties who must deal swiftly and firmly to quell public dissatisfaction,” said His Majesty

Education Ministry statement said no discrimination involved in SPM workshop

My Comments :

So the Education Ministry (err that would mean the Minister) has already said that there was nothing wrong. Does that mean case closed?

My mystery question is who actually paid for the workshop? Please dont tell me that failing students paid for room and board in a pretty swanky hotel.

The teachers who were present are civil servants – they are paid from taxpayers funds. Ambil duit orang no problem. Elok lah tu. Lepas ini buatlah workshop ‘Mencari Maruah Ku‘.



As can be expected the totok religious guys are keeping quiet over this matter. Just like when that ‘Muslim Only’ laundry issue came to light the totok religious guys also kept quiet.

But what about the so called progressive Muslims? Surely there must be at least one progressive Muslim in the cocoon who is brave enough to say something “progressive”. Come on speak up.

Other than HRH the Sultan of Johor, the YB of Pasir Gudang has made a positive statement about the matter. There are 198,000 voters in Pasir Gudang of which almost exactly 50% are non-Malays. That is about 100,000 voters. So of course the Member of Parliament for Pasir Gudang had to make a balanced statement. The wonders of democracy.



But where are the other progressives?

If you are a minority you can join an alphabet group like LGBTQ (20% of the alphabet).



If you are a majority you can keep quiet and hide in the crowd.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.