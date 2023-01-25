GEORGE TOWN — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan today accused Pakatan Harapan (PH) of using Singapore’s public housing formula to change the country’s demographic.

The Tasek Gelugor MP said PH is already implementing what they learnt from Singapore and Hong Kong in Penang where the largest political group in the state government is DAP.

“If we look at Penang which is governed by DAP as an example, the percentage of property ownership by Malays in the northeast district of the island is only 1.16 per cent, a very small percentage,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said in the southwest district of the island, only 15 per cent of the properties are owned by Malays and the percentage is shrinking every year.

“According to a study by the Penang Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) in 2010, 55 per cent of the properties in Penang are owned by the ethnic Chinese while the Malays only owned 27 per cent,” he claimed.

He said there is a need for the latest data for 2023 but it was clear that property ownership among Bumiputeras is far behind.

“At the federal level, property ownership between Bumiputeras is also low,” he said.

He said the National Property Information Centre recorded the transactions of residential, industrial and commercial complex properties owned by Bumiputeras at only 36.3 per cent.

“What will happen to the Bumiputeras’ fate if Singapore’s HDB mould, as implemented by DAP and supported by Umno Penang, is implemented today at the federal level under the PH-BN government?”

He accused PH of being opportunistic in times of turmoil and alleged that Umno will stay silent on this matter to be subservient to DAP.

“Umno is already powerless and in the same boat as DAP but we, in Bersatu, will rise up on this,” he said.

He then called on the people to support Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

