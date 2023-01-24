WELL-DESERVED ROYAL SLAP FOR ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S NEWBIE BUT ALREADY ‘TAI-CHI’ EXPERT EDUCATION MINISTER – ‘EDUCATION DEPT MUST BE QUICK TO RESPOND,’ DECREES JOHOR SULTAN – INDEED PUBLIC PROGRAMMES MUST BE FOR EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF RACE OR RELIGION – SO WHO FUNDED THE ‘WORKSHOP’ & WHY DID THE SCHOOL AGREE TO RUN SUCH A RACIST PROGRAMME AT SUCH A LUXURIOUS HOTEL

Here is something else from Johor. This is written by Norman Fernandez. I have shortened some points :*Investigate C…ent Johor Bahru for the Motivational Camp.*
-Norman Fernandez-*
———————————————
Last week C…ent Johor Bahru conducted a motivational camp for Form 5 students sitting for the upcoming SPM examination, where special workshops were conducted and exam modules for various subjects were handed out.
Alas ! this program which was held in a hotel with an overnight stay was exclusively for Malay-Muslim students.
It is said that the Malay students made to swear ..
this would not have been known
students put photographs on Instagram.
Much planning in preparation of the motivational camp, workshops and modules.
C…ent Johor Bahru is a school with students from all races.
an elite and high performance school. luminaries include Raja Permaisuri Agung, Toh Puan Rahah, Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz
Now that this covert motivational camp has been exposed, the school claims that the motivational camp was due to concerns that Malay students students not doing well in the SPM examination.
Is this not selective concern by the teachers? Why be overtly selectively concerned for students of one race over their other. Are the teachers, not concerned about whether the Chinese and Indians students doing well. Surely among the Chinese and Indians there are also weak students. Rightly, the school should and ought to have done a motivational camp, workshops and giving exam modules for weak students of all races.
My Comments : So like that Muslim Only laundromat the school had a Muslim only SPM workshop. The story also appeared in Free Malaysia Today:
https://www.freemalaysiatoday.com/category/nation/2023/01/24/up-to-johor-education-dept-to-probe-spm-workshop-says-minister
- Educ minister says up to Johor educ dept to take action against school
- She told FMT matter under purview of state educ dept
- school in JB held overnight SPM workshop only for Muslim students
- Twitter user alleged workshop covered chemistry, add math
- non-Muslim students not even informed of it.
- parents raised matter in PTA WhatsApp, principal shut down conversation
- PTA awaiting a response (from principal)
- Johor educ dept will release statement soon
- FMT has also contacted the school for comment.
My Comments : The Minister started playing tai chi. She said the State Education Department will handle it – “under purview of state educ dept”. The Minister has other things to do.
Then I also received this :
Salam sejahtera.
Menjawab isu yang ditimbulkan, berikut adalah kenyataan balas saya selaku p…tua.
Penempatan pelajar-pelajar tingkatan 1 bermula tahun 2018, tidak lagi mengambil kira pencapaian murid dalam UPSR. Ini berbeza dengan tahun-tahun sebelumnya.
(OSTB : UPSR?? 2018?? Apa kena mengena dengan harga telor ayam di Selangor? Tetapi sekolah ini adalah Sekolah Berprestasi Tinggi. Sudah LIMA TAHUN duduk dalam Sekolah Berprestasi Tinggi bebudak ini masih dungu lagi ke? Atau guru yang dungu sekali?)
SPM percubaan (Trial 2022) pencapaian keseluruhan tidak sampai 100%
SMK .. merupakan Sekolah Berprestasi Tinggi harapan Jabatan Pendidikan Negeri
Pencapaian pelajar Melayu sangat membimbangkan.
40 pelajar gagal, tidak layak mendapat Sijil SPM jika tidak dibantu
perjumpaan ibu bapa diadakan pada 15.01.2022, hanya 16/40 sahaja hadir
Usaha untuk membantu meningkatkan prestasi
mencapai KPI PPDJB dan JPN Johor.
Program dilaksanakan menggunakan dana sumbangan ibu bapa dan individu.OSTB : Di sini timbul sedikit misteri. Dana sumbangan ibu-bapa dan individu? Individu yang mana satu? Apakah ahli politik terlibat? Atau duit rakyat terlibat? Gaji guru dibayar kerajaan. Duit kerajaan duit semua orang yang punya.
Cuba zoom gambar ini. Yang dia ajar tu matematik lah.
OSTB : Hotel ini nampak mewah juga. Sewa bilik, tidur malam lagi. Takkan sewa bilik RM15 satu malam. Ibu bapa budak-budak ini mampu bayar ke? Misteri juga.
Tidak timbul isu pihak sekolah membeza-bezakan atau mengabaikan pelajar. Kami mahukan semua pelajar mencapai kecemerlangan yang sama dalam SPM demi mengekalkan status C…ent sebagai Sekolah Harian Terbaik di negeri Johor. Kami tidak mahu pencapaian pelajar Melayu menjadi sebab kejatuhan C…ent dalam SPM 2022.
Harap maklum dan semoga kenyataan ini membuka minda semua pihak untuk fokus berfikir tentang pencapaian warga C…ent bukan menjadikannya sebagai isu atau sentimen perkauman.
Harap maklum.
My Comments :
Dulu saya habis sekolah Tingkatan 6 di Penang Free School. Bila sudah dekat nak ambil peperiksaan HSC (Higher School Certificate) sekarang STPM – guru chemistry kami Mr Chan dan guru biology (Miss Chan juga) mengadakan ‘extra class’ atau kelas tambahan pada petang hari (guru tak balik rumah, sacrifice masa untuk membantu kami) atau pada hari Sabtu (guru datang balik secara sularela, sacrifice masa untuk membantu kami). Kelas itu di Sekolah Penang Free School lah.
Tujuan kelas tambahan ini untuk semak semula topik yang telah pun kami belajar sejak Lower Six, untuk menjawab soalan ‘past year series’ dan berlatih mengambil peperikaan HSC. Semua penuntut calon HSC dijemput hadir. Islam, tak Islam, kafir, tak kafir, Cina, Melayu, India dan bangsa “lain-lain” sekali.
Tetapi soalan misteri tidak terjawab. Berapakah bayaran / yuran / sewa bilik di hotel mewah itu? Susah nak percaya ibu bapa bebudak itu mampu bayar sewa hotel mewah.
Siapa yang membayar untuk program itu dan berapa banyak-kah yuran untuk satu kepala? Ada ke udang di sebalik batu? Yang jadi sasaran 40 pelajar. Yang hadir 16. 40 tolak 16 = 24.
Last sekali SPM maksudnya Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia.
Kenapa tak tukar jadi Sijil Pendidikan Malaysia?
Dulu Kementerian Pelajaran. Sekarang Kementerian Pendidikan. Saja nak tanya. – http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com
MOE: Segregation in SPM workshop to avoid disrupting CNY celebration
The Education Ministry has denied that an overnight SPM workshop in Johor recently was discriminatory after it was alleged that only Muslim students were invited to take part.
Instead, the ministry said the workshop held at a hotel in Johor Bahru had been split into two separate sessions to avoid disturbing SPM candidates from the SMK Infant Jesus Convent who were celebrating the Chinese New Year.
The workshop had caused a stir on social media after it was alleged that non-Muslim students at the all-girls school were intentionally left out of the programme.
In a statement responding to the controversy, the Education Ministry said the workshop was meant for all races.
It added that the workshop was an initiative by the Johor Bahru District Education Office (PPD) and was conducted in collaboration between the school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), Parent Support Group (KSIB) and Parent, Community and Private Involvement (PIBKS).
“Initial reports found that the workshop was one of the various plans by the relevant parties to ensure that all students regardless of race could prepare for the SPM exam.
“On Jan 19 and 20, the SPM Preparation Workshop for candidates was first held at Hotel Suasana, Johor Bahru involving 30 candidates who failed in Malay and History subjects, as well as Galus (failed with potential to pass) candidates in several other subjects.
“Workshops are conducted in a series to avoid disruption to candidates who are preparing to celebrate the Chinese New Year,” the ministry said.
The ministry did not mention the ethnicity or religion of the students who took part in the workshop on Jan 19 and 20, nor did they confirm or deny that this batch of students was all Muslims.
It did say, however, that a second workshop had been planned for Jan 26 and 27 for those who did not take part in the first session.
“The investigation found no issue of discrimination towards all candidates who would be sitting for SPM in a programme organised by the school based on faith as was alleged,” it added.
However, the ministry’s explanation does not match a purported explanation by the school’s headmaster as was shared by social media.
Twitter user Anne Louis, who brought the matter to light, claimed initially that the workshop was held just for Muslim students under the guise of it only covering Islamic Studies.
She alleged it was only discovered later that other SPM subjects, such as Chemistry and Additional Mathematics, were also covered in the workshop.
She said disgruntled parents in the PTA then confronted the headmaster on WhatsApp, and were allegedly told in response that as a high-performing school, an intervention was needed to help some 40 Malay students who were at risk of failing their SPM examinations.
“The achievement of Malay students is very worrying. As many as 40 students failed and will not qualify for an SPM certificate if there is no effort to help them,” the principal had allegedly said, according to WhatsApp screenshots posted by Louis.
The message attributed to the headmaster further claimed that they did not want the failure of Malay students to bring down the school’s achievements in the upcoming SPM exams.
They added that any failure to achieve targets for SPM would be blamed on the headmaster.
The headmaster also denied that there was any element of racism.
They also explained that the workshop was paid for by donations from parents and individuals.
The names and phone numbers of those in the chat had been redacted and Malaysiakini has not been able to verify the message with the school.
There was no mention of a second workshop for non-Malay students being held, or that the workshop would be split into two sessions to avoid disturbing students who were celebrating Chinese New Year.
‘Injustice will sow discontent’
Prior to the Education Ministry’s explanation on the matter, Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim said that the alleged actions of the school of denying non-Muslims to attend the workshop contradicted the principles of ihsan (compassion) and justice in Madani Malaysia.
“Schools are the building blocks of a multi-racial and religious nation that is important in Malaysia.
“We do not want apartheid-like policies to exist in a fair and democratic Malaysia.
“Opportunities for success in education must be open to all our people of all races and religions,” he said in a statement.
Hassan added that Islam is a religion based on fairness and kindness, and it does not allow the practice of favouritism and discrimination among children.
“There should not be differences based on race and religion in schools in providing education to our children.
“The practice of injustice will only sow discontent, marginalisation, hatred and hopelessness towards the current government,” he said.
He also urged Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek to take charge of the matter, and not to leave it just to the Johor Education Department. MKINI
ANN / http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/ MKINI