WELL-DESERVED ROYAL SLAP FOR ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S NEWBIE BUT ALREADY ‘TAI-CHI’ EXPERT EDUCATION MINISTER – ‘EDUCATION DEPT MUST BE QUICK TO RESPOND,’ DECREES JOHOR SULTAN – INDEED PUBLIC PROGRAMMES MUST BE FOR EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF RACE OR RELIGION – SO WHO FUNDED THE ‘WORKSHOP’ & WHY DID THE SCHOOL AGREE TO RUN SUCH A RACIST PROGRAMME AT SUCH A LUXURIOUS HOTEL

The Education Ministry has denied that an overnight SPM workshop in Johor recently was discriminatory after it was alleged that only Muslim students were invited to take part.

Instead, the ministry said the workshop held at a hotel in Johor Bahru had been split into two separate sessions to avoid disturbing SPM candidates from the SMK Infant Jesus Convent who were celebrating the Chinese New Year.

The workshop had caused a stir on social media after it was alleged that non-Muslim students at the all-girls school were intentionally left out of the programme.

In a statement responding to the controversy, the Education Ministry said the workshop was meant for all races.

It added that the workshop was an initiative by the Johor Bahru District Education Office (PPD) and was conducted in collaboration between the school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), Parent Support Group (KSIB) and Parent, Community and Private Involvement (PIBKS).

“Initial reports found that the workshop was one of the various plans by the relevant parties to ensure that all students regardless of race could prepare for the SPM exam.

“On Jan 19 and 20, the SPM Preparation Workshop for candidates was first held at Hotel Suasana, Johor Bahru involving 30 candidates who failed in Malay and History subjects, as well as Galus (failed with potential to pass) candidates in several other subjects.

“Workshops are conducted in a series to avoid disruption to candidates who are preparing to celebrate the Chinese New Year,” the ministry said.

The ministry did not mention the ethnicity or religion of the students who took part in the workshop on Jan 19 and 20, nor did they confirm or deny that this batch of students was all Muslims.

It did say, however, that a second workshop had been planned for Jan 26 and 27 for those who did not take part in the first session.

“The investigation found no issue of discrimination towards all candidates who would be sitting for SPM in a programme organised by the school based on faith as was alleged,” it added.

However, the ministry’s explanation does not match a purported explanation by the school’s headmaster as was shared by social media.

Twitter user Anne Louis, who brought the matter to light, claimed initially that the workshop was held just for Muslim students under the guise of it only covering Islamic Studies.

She alleged it was only discovered later that other SPM subjects, such as Chemistry and Additional Mathematics, were also covered in the workshop.

She said disgruntled parents in the PTA then confronted the headmaster on WhatsApp, and were allegedly told in response that as a high-performing school, an intervention was needed to help some 40 Malay students who were at risk of failing their SPM examinations.

“The achievement of Malay students is very worrying. As many as 40 students failed and will not qualify for an SPM certificate if there is no effort to help them,” the principal had allegedly said, according to WhatsApp screenshots posted by Louis.

The message attributed to the headmaster further claimed that they did not want the failure of Malay students to bring down the school’s achievements in the upcoming SPM exams.

They added that any failure to achieve targets for SPM would be blamed on the headmaster.

The headmaster also denied that there was any element of racism.

They also explained that the workshop was paid for by donations from parents and individuals.

The names and phone numbers of those in the chat had been redacted and Malaysiakini has not been able to verify the message with the school.

There was no mention of a second workshop for non-Malay students being held, or that the workshop would be split into two sessions to avoid disturbing students who were celebrating Chinese New Year.

‘Injustice will sow discontent’

Prior to the Education Ministry’s explanation on the matter, Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim said that the alleged actions of the school of denying non-Muslims to attend the workshop contradicted the principles of ihsan (compassion) and justice in Madani Malaysia.

“Schools are the building blocks of a multi-racial and religious nation that is important in Malaysia.

“We do not want apartheid-like policies to exist in a fair and democratic Malaysia.

“Opportunities for success in education must be open to all our people of all races and religions,” he said in a statement.

Hassan added that Islam is a religion based on fairness and kindness, and it does not allow the practice of favouritism and discrimination among children.

“There should not be differences based on race and religion in schools in providing education to our children.

“The practice of injustice will only sow discontent, marginalisation, hatred and hopelessness towards the current government,” he said.

He also urged Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek to take charge of the matter, and not to leave it just to the Johor Education Department. MKINI