‘THE LITTLE BOOT IS GONE’ – NURUL IZZAH SUFFERS A MISCARRIAGE – REMINDS SUPPORTERS THAT ‘LIFE DOES GO ON… EVERY MOMENT COUNTS’ – BRAVE WORDS FROM A BRAVE WOMAN, WHO MUST SURELY BE FEELING VERY SAD FROM THE LOSS

Nurul Izzah finds solace after miscarriage

PETALING JAYA: “The little boot is gone,” said Nurul Izzah Anwar as she shared the sad news of the miscarriage of her fourth child.

The former Pematang Pauh MP announced the news in a poignant post on Facebook.

The post was accompanied by a photo of her hugging her parents, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“This would probably be the first time we have hugged since Nov 19,” she said, referring to the date of the 15th General Election.

She said the family had gone through a lot together – right from campaigning, getting Covid-19 for the second time, getting the news that she was pregnant with her fourth child and managing new duties and travelling between Penang and Putrajaya.

She said they were then greeted with the sad news of the loss of her child.

“So to those of you, well almost all of us who have experienced loss, we can offer our ‘doa’, a big virtual hug, and a reminder – that life does go on,” she said.

“And the splendour of joy and happiness – it lurks in every corner – whether it’s the smiles of Safiyah, Harith and Yu Zhou – or in the warm embrace of my own papa and mama, every moment counts.

“Happy homecoming in every warmth you experience. Healing is a journey – and if you need to take some time to breathe in the moment – just do it; before the next chapter in life begins anew,” she added.

Nurul Izzah tied the knot with Yin Shao Loong in August last year. Nurul Izzah was previously married to businessman Raja Ahmad Shahrir Iskandar Raja Salim who is the father of her two children, Raja Safiyah and Raja Harith.

Yu Zhou is Yin’s son from his previous marriage.

ANN

