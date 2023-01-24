‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S VERY OWN RINA HARUN 2.0 – PKR EDUCATION MINISTER FADHLINA SIDEK! – SCARED TO BE SEEN NON-PRO-MALAY OR NOT, FADHLINA PASSES ‘EXAM WORKSHOP FOR ONLY MUSLIM STUDENTS’ AT JOHOR SCHOOL TO STATE AUTHORITY INSTEAD OF ORDERING A CLARIFICATION & PROBE – IS THIS WHAT IT MEANS TO BE MALAYSIAN AS WELL AS ‘BANGSA JOHOR’?

Parents angry after non-Muslim pupils left out of SPM workshop in Johor school

PARENTS and the public have strongly reacted to claims that a workshop for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) pupils at a convent school in Johor was only meant for Muslims.

The workshop, held at a hotel in the state, covered critical subjects including Additional Mathematics and Chemistry.  TMI

Up to Johor education dept to probe SPM ‘workshop’, says minister

Education minister Fadhlina Sidek says the matter is under the purview of the state education department.

PETALING JAYA: Education minister Fadhlina Sidek says it is up to the Johor education department to take action against a school for allegedly offering an overnight examination workshop for Muslim students.

She told FMT the matter was under the purview of the state education department.

Twitter user @sangria200 alleged that the workshop covered subjects such as chemistry and additional mathematics, and that non-Muslim students were not even informed of it.

The user said that when parents raised the matter in the school’s parent-teacher association (PTA) WhatsApp group, the principal promptly shut down the conversation, only allowing admin messages in the group and enabling the chat’s setting for disappearing messages.

It is understood that the PTA has sent its queries to the principal and is awaiting a response.

When contacted, the Johor education department said it had investigated the matter and will release a statement soon.

FMT has also contacted the school for comment.  FMT

