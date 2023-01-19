An Umno supreme council member has warned against a “virus” which he said had claimed the life of the Pakatan Harapan government just 22 months after it was born.

Ahmad Shabery Cheek (above) noted that the “virus” appeared to be still active and if not contained, it could claim its second victim.

Therefore, he reminded Harapan leaders not to make statements which could jeopardise the current coalition government.

“The virus that attacked the Harapan government for 22 months is to badmouth each other in an open manner, not using internal channels. There is still no vaccine (for this virus).

“When in the opposition, anyone can talk. It feels nice to talk. There is no need for discipline. But things are a little more difficult when you become the government.

“Because people want to see when the ringgit will be the same as 2018, when the share market will perform like before 2018, when will investors come in droves like before, what is the dividend for Tabung Haji, the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT), Amanah Saham Bumiputera, and others.

“The most challenging, (to ensure adequate supply of) chicken and eggs,” he added in a Facebook post this afternoon.

Shabery said as coalition partners, Harapan leaders should be focused on working hard instead of finding faults in the government.

“This is difficult. There must be a formula, work more, talk less. Don’t antagonise friends within the government,” he added.

The Umno leader also described the current government as sitting on a Bailey Bridge, which could collapse under the strain.

“This ‘instant metal bridge’ has many screws and if the screws come undone, it will fall. It takes time to build a concrete bridge,” he added.

On Monday, PKR lawmaker Hassan Karim said he sympathised with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim because of the latter’s dilemma over his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption cases.

He noted that if the Umno president is acquitted, the PKR president would be accused of interfering in judicial matters.

Prior to this, Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P Ramasamy said the Umno president was a burden to his party, Harapan, and the government.

MKINI

.