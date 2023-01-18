ISMAIL SABRI-INCITED REVOLT AGAINST ZAHID’S NO-CONTEST VOTE KICKS OFF – ALOR SETAR UMNO THE FIRST TO CHALLENGE MOTION THROUGH RoS

Alor Setar Umno to challenge no-contest motion through RoS

PETALING JAYA: Alor Setar Umno plans to go to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to challenge the motion not to contest the president and deputy president’s posts, which was passed in the party’s general assembly last weekend.

Ahmad Shokri Yaacob, a division committee member, said the matter will be discussed at the division level “as soon as possible”.

“We will submit a formal protest to the RoS,” he told FMT. “We are protesting the decision, not because we want to betray anyone, but to ensure that democracy thrives in Umno and that every action is done according to the party constitution.”

Yesterday, Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob said party members who did not agree with decisions reached at last week’s general assembly have the right to speak up and voice their objections.

Ismail told Sinar Harian that the motion to ensure there would be no challengers against Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his deputy Mohamad Hasan at the party elections was invalid and contrary to the party’s constitution.

He also said any challenges should be brought to the RoS, as the party’s decision cannot be challenged in court since it was subject to Section 18C of the Societies Act, where such decisions are final.

Shokri, who was a delegate at the Umno assembly, claimed that not everyone who stood up to support the motion were genuine, saying some feared the backlash that would come with opposing it.

“After returning to their respective areas, they spoke out (against the motion) and actually opposed the no contests for both the president and deputy president’s posts.”

Describing himself as a veteran of sorts, he recalled how Umno had gone through various internal crises, including when the party was deregistered in 1988.

Shokri maintained that the party’s grassroots should be given the mandate again to decide who they wanted to lead the party. “We used to be so caught up with calling for the general election to be held quickly. The same should go for the party elections.”

Meanwhile, Yusof Ismail, who was Alor Setar Umno chief before being suspended by the party, reiterated that Umno members had the right to ask the RoS to scrutinise the no-contest motion.

He added that leaders should not face any action for speaking out because they loved the party. Yusof has been suspended for six years for reasons he said were not disclosed.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

