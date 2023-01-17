PENANG LOOKS TO HOLD STATE POLLS IN JUNE – KON YEOW HOPES TO MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT IN JAN OR FEB – ‘IF WE CAN ANNOUNCE IT EARLY, THERE WILL BE A CERTAINTY… OF THE TIME FRAME SO EVERYONE CAN BE AWARE’

GEORGE TOWN: Penang may hold its state polls in June as this is thought to be the best time for it, says state Pakatan Harapan chairman Chow Kon Yeow.

He said Pakatan leaders had agreed on the timing at a meeting on Sunday (Jan 15).

“If we can announce it early, say January or February, that the state polls will be held in June, there will be a certainty… of the time frame so everyone can be aware,” he told reporters at Dewan Sri Pinang here on Tuesday (Jan 17).

Chow, who is Penang Chief Minister, was commenting on Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun’s recent statement that the legislative assembly there was expected to be dissolved in May to pave the way for state polls.

The Penang state assembly is scheduled to meet on March 6.

The state constitution stipulates that there must not be a gap of more than six months between meetings.

The last meeting concluded at the end of November, so the next one must be called by the end of May.

The six states that will hold elections this year are Selangor, Penang, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

