TWIN LOSERS REACT – MUHYIDDIN TO SUE OVER SABAH 4 – WHILE ‘POSTER BOY’ ISMAIL SABRI, ACCUSED OF DELIBERATELY NOT DOING ENOUGH TO HELP UMNO WIN GE15, TEACHES PARTY MATES HOW TO PROTEST ZAHID’S NO-CONTEST VOTE – ‘DON’T TAKE IT TO COURT BUT TO THE ROS. THE PARTY’S DECISION CANNOT BE CHALLENGED AT THE COURTS’

Bersatu disagrees with Dewan Rakyat speaker on Sabah 4, will sue

Bersatu will take legal action following the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul’s decision which allowed four former Bersatu MPs in Sabah to keep their seats.

In a statement today, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said Johari had erred in his interpretation of the law and the facts surrounding the quartet.

He revealed that Johari had concluded that the quartet joined Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) as party members on Oct 27 last year and thus triggering Clause 10.2.3 of the Bersatu constitution.

That clause states that a person’s membership in Bersatu is terminated immediately upon an announcement of departure from the party or the act of joining “other political party”.

Muhyiddin argued that Clause 10.2.3 does not apply in the case of the quartet because Bersatu was a founding member of GRS.

“Therefore, GRS cannot be defined as a ‘other political party’ based on the spirit of Clause 10.2.3 of the Bersatu constitution,” he said.

Moreover, argued Muhyiddin (above), Johari had made a mistake because on Nov 3 last year – two days before nominations – Sabah Bersatu secretary Mohamed Razali Mohamed Razi wrote to the party headquarters with a list of GRS candidates attached.

In the list, the quartet was regarded as Bersatu members, said Muhyiddin, adding that the correspondence had been submitted to Johari as evidence.

On Dec 28 last year, Beluran MP Ronald Kiandee wrote to Johari to claim that four MPs – Armizan Mohd Ali (Papar), Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan (Batu Sapi), Jonathan Yasin (Ranau) and Matbali Musah (Sipitang) – had to vacate their seats.

This was because the four had triggered Article 49(A) of the Federal Constitution when they announced their departure from Bersatu on Dec 10 last year.

As part of his investigation, Johari sought answers from the four.

Yesterday, Johari wrote to all parties involved to inform them that Ronald’s complaint was invalid and that the four could keep their seats.

Article 63(1) of the Federal Constitution also states that “the validity of any proceedings in either House of Parliament or any committee thereof shall not be questioned in any court”. MKINI

Members have rights to protest general assembly decisions, says Ismail

Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob said as an Umno Supreme Council member, he would not take any action.

PETALING JAYA: Umno members who do not agree with decisions reached at last week’s general assembly, including a no-contest for the party’s top two posts at the upcoming party polls, have the right to speak up and voice their objections.

Speaking to Sinar Harian, Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the motion to ensure that there would be no challengers against party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his deputy Mohamad Hasan at the Umno elections was invalid and contrary to the party’s constitution.

“Don’t take it to court but to the Registrar of Societies (RoS). The party’s decision cannot be challenged at the courts because it is subject to Section 18C of the Societies Act, where such decisions made by parties are final.”

Section 18C of the Act states that any decision made by a party cannot be challenged or appealed in court.

Last Saturday, the Umno general assembly saw delegates support a motion to ensure that there would be no challenge for the top two posts at the Umno elections, which must be held by May 19.

The argument made by the Umno leaders and delegates in support of the motion was that it was necessary to maintain party unity before state elections.

Ismail stressed that although the general assembly is the party’s highest authority, its decisions cannot go against Umno’s constitution.

“It’s just like in Parliament. Even though we can enact an Act, it cannot be in conflict with the Federal Constitution. If it does, it cannot be implemented,” he said.

Ismail said that according to Umno’s constitution, party elections must be held once every three years. Postponements are allowed as long as they are clearly stated in the party’s constitution.

Ismail said that restricting members from commenting on the issue would lead to a negative reaction from the youth, whom he described as highly critical.

“When student representatives from overseas Umno clubs who criticised (Zahid) on Twitter were prevented from speaking (at the general assembly), this gave the youth, especially students, a bad impression,” he said.

“It’s as if we can’t be criticised, or else action will be taken. In the party, it’s clear that whoever criticises (others) will (have their membership) terminated or suspended,” he said.  FMT

