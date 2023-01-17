TWIN LOSERS REACT – MUHYIDDIN TO SUE OVER SABAH 4 – WHILE ‘POSTER BOY’ ISMAIL SABRI, ACCUSED OF DELIBERATELY NOT DOING ENOUGH TO HELP UMNO WIN GE15, TEACHES PARTY MATES HOW TO PROTEST ZAHID’S NO-CONTEST VOTE – ‘DON’T TAKE IT TO COURT BUT TO THE ROS. THE PARTY’S DECISION CANNOT BE CHALLENGED AT THE COURTS’

PETALING JAYA: Umno members who do not agree with decisions reached at last week’s general assembly, including a no-contest for the party’s top two posts at the upcoming party polls, have the right to speak up and voice their objections.
Speaking to Sinar Harian, Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the motion to ensure that there would be no challengers against party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his deputy Mohamad Hasan at the Umno elections was invalid and contrary to the party’s constitution.
“Don’t take it to court but to the Registrar of Societies (RoS). The party’s decision cannot be challenged at the courts because it is subject to Section 18C of the Societies Act, where such decisions made by parties are final.”
Section 18C of the Act states that any decision made by a party cannot be challenged or appealed in court.
Last Saturday, the Umno general assembly saw delegates support a motion to ensure that there would be no challenge for the top two posts at the Umno elections, which must be held by May 19.
The argument made by the Umno leaders and delegates in support of the motion was that it was necessary to maintain party unity before state elections.
Ismail stressed that although the general assembly is the party’s highest authority, its decisions cannot go against Umno’s constitution.
“It’s just like in Parliament. Even though we can enact an Act, it cannot be in conflict with the Federal Constitution. If it does, it cannot be implemented,” he said.
Ismail said that according to Umno’s constitution, party elections must be held once every three years. Postponements are allowed as long as they are clearly stated in the party’s constitution.
Ismail said that restricting members from commenting on the issue would lead to a negative reaction from the youth, whom he described as highly critical.
“When student representatives from overseas Umno clubs who criticised (Zahid) on Twitter were prevented from speaking (at the general assembly), this gave the youth, especially students, a bad impression,” he said.
“It’s as if we can’t be criticised, or else action will be taken. In the party, it’s clear that whoever criticises (others) will (have their membership) terminated or suspended,” he said. FMT
MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.