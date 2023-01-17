PN will make waves in coming state polls, say analysts

PETALING JAYA: Analysts believe Perikatan Nasional will continue to make waves in the upcoming state elections, especially in Malay-majority states.

The coalition won 74 seats in the 15th General Election, fuelling talk that the PAS-led green wave is gaining momentum.

PAS contributed 49 seats to the total, with the remainder from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

The six states that will be holding elections this year are the Pakatan Harapan-held Penang, Selangor and Negri Sembilan; and the Perikatan-led Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Universiti Sains Malaysia senior lecturer Dr Azmil Mohd Tayeb believes the wave will continue in Kedah, where the coalition swept 14 out 15 parliamentary seats in GE15.

“An overwhelming number of Malay voters see Perikatan as a credible alternative to Umno and Pakatan especially now that the latter two are working together.

“I expect Perikatan to continue making waves in the upcoming state elections especially in Malay-majority seats.

“It’s hard to see the trend reversing anytime soon since it depends heavily on the economic performance of Anwar’s government,” he said.

Azmil added that Perikatan’s tactics had positioned it as a reliable alternative for the Malays, even among long-time Umno supporters.

“There’s also a real possibility that many Barisan Nasional and Pakatan supporters may sit out the state election, handing Perikatan an easy victory.

“The current government had not done anything to quell the Perikatan surge. The Padang Serai election was a clear indicator that many Pakatan and Umno supporters were not keen on this alliance,” he added.

He said the current government needed to perform well economically by lowering cost of living, creating jobs, providing and reinstating many subsidies to the Bottom 40 group and young people to win votes.

Dr Tunku Mohar Tunku Mohd Mokhtar of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) said the Perikatan momentum was still strong, but it was premature to conclude that it could take over the governments of Penang, Selangor and Negri Sembilan.

He noted that Perikatan’s strength lies with PAS which thrives on religious sentiment.

“When all else fails, the supporters are reminded that they should simply follow the tok gurus who can do no wrong. These sentiments work in the Malay belt, but not so in these three states under Pakatan,” he said.

He pointed out that Perikatan had used TikTok to its advantage, including sponsoring content to promote its message.

“Somehow, youths with short attention spans are more attracted to this kind of material,” he said, adding that Perikatan had increased its share of the vote in all states in GE15.

“However, that increase was not sufficient to surpass Pakatan’s votes in Penang, Selangor and Negri Sembilan,” he added.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said on Jan 10 that there was strong support for Perikatan in GE15, with the coalition making a clean sweep of parliamentary seats in its bastions of Kelantan and Terengganu, and only losing one seat in Kedah.

He also expressed confidence that the momentum would continue in light of uncertainties over the national unity government.

Hadi, who is also Perikatan deputy chairman, said seat talks for the six state elections were 80% complete. ANN

Zahid: Why should I be the only one to resign over Umno’s GE15 drubbing?

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he should not be the only one expected to take the fall for Umno’s loss during the 15th general election (GE15). He said that former prime minister Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob should also be held accountable for Umno’s worst election result. The latter was Umno’s “poster boy” for GE15 as well as the party’s prime ministerial candidate if it had won. The Bagan MP also claimed that Umno failed to garner the youth vote due to internal sabotage. “After GE15 no one wanted to be held responsible, I was pressured to resign but why me alone? What about our poster boy (Ismail Sabri), the state liaison chiefs, some of the division and wing heads? It was everyone’s responsibility. “So stop the blame game. Do some soul searching and conduct postmortems on why we performed badly. In GE15 we partly lost in getting youth votes. We fielded almost 80 per cent new and young candidates but we failed due to some factors such as internal sabotaging,” he told The Star in an interview published today. Analysts have said that Umno’s disastrous performance in GE15 was a result of too much friction within the party. This instability also indirectly contributed to Malay voters shifting their support to PAS in droves. Since then, Perikatan Nasional, which is the coalition that PAS belongs to, has been building up on narratives that could attract the hearts and minds of Malays by portraying itself as a conservative front. In explaining further why Barisan Nasional lost GE15, Zahid alluded to a lack of funding as a result of the coalition’s accounts being frozen, meaning they could not liquidate their assets. “In any election, funding is much needed, BN especially Umno has very little funding, Our opponents used this weakness to use a very heavy rein, probably a week before voting day, on us. They used whatever resources to fish for and reward the young voters. “The voters took the last-minute rewards (allegedly given by the other parties) as a factor to determine which candidate they would vote for,” he said. During Umno’s annual general assembly yesterday, delegates voted to bar contests for the party’s top two posts in the upcoming elections. Zahid said the party will now focus on the upcoming state elections. BN only managed to secure 30 parliamentary seats in the GE15 out of the 178 it contested. MALAY MAIL

Seats of discord for state polls

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional may work together in the six state elections due this year, but there is one big obstacle – seat distribution.

The two sides have to iron out this problem carefully to avoid cracks in their federal unity government, say analysts.

“The political turmoil in Sabah is a test of the relationship between the parties under the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim before the state polls.

“If not managed properly, this problem could spread to the six states and complicate efforts at the state level to form a political cooperation in line with the new federal alignment,” said Ilham Centre executive director Hisomuddin Bakar.

Although the federal leadership has so far remained silent, there are positive indications that Pakatan and Barisan will cooperate at the state level during the polls.

“Leaders on both sides will have to take a stand on whether such cooperation is desirable,” said Council of Professors member Prof Dr Nik Ahmad Kamal Nik Mahmod.

“However, I see very strong undercurrents of such cooperation.

“Otherwise, there could be untoward consequences at the federal level if there are break-ups at the state level,” he said.

The six states that will be holding elections are Perikatan Nasional-held Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, and Pakatan Harapan’s Selangor, Penang and Negri Sembilan.

The Kelantan assembly’s five-year term will expire on June 9, Terengganu on Sept 1 and Kedah on Sept 4.

Penang’s term will end on Aug 2, followed by Selangor on Aug 26 and Negri Sembilan on Sept 2.

So far, only the Pakatan state leaderships in Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang have indicated willingness to work with Barisan for the state elections.

Last Saturday, Pakatan secretary- general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution said the presidential council had yet to discuss such cooperation.

On Wednesday though, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said details on a collaboration in Selangor would be revealed soon.

Universiti Sains Malaysia’s political science expert Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian noted that the intervention by Anwar and Barisan chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in Sabah indicated that they wanted to see state-level cooperation similar to that of the Federal Government.

But he said seat allocation would be a “sensitive and difficult” test.

In Penang, for instance, Pakatan now holds 33 seats, Barisan has two and the opposition Perikatan Nasional has five. Barisan may want to contest more than seven seats.

In Selangor, Pakatan has 40 seats while Barisan and Perikatan have five each. Others like Pejuang, Warisan and Parti Bangsa Malaysia have six seats each.

Sivamurugan said a breakdown of cooperation between Pakatan and Barisan at the state level would have consequences at the federal level, although there was still time to iron things out.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia political analyst Suffian Mansor said the seat distribution formula could lead to a falling out between Pakatan and Barisan at the grassroots level.

“Party branches will want to defend their traditional seats and will not give them up to other parties,” he said.

Azmi Hassan, a senior fellow at the Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research, said it was imperative for the two coalitions to work together at the state level.

“There is no other way. If Umno and DAP can work together in the Federal Government, I don’t see why they can’t do so at the state level,” he said.

Political analyst Oh Ei Sun said seat distribution could be smoother in the Perikatan-held states.

“In these states, they can be generous with one another as their winning chances are low,” Oh said.

But it would be harder in Selangor, Penang and Negri Sembilan.

“They could fight over seats. Also, their respective warlords may not agree with the seat allocations,” he said. ANN

