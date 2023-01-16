KA SIONG, EXPOSED BY ZAHID AS ONE OF THE 10 BN MPs WHO TRIED TO ‘BETRAY’ UMNO, RUSHES TO BOOTLICK ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR – MCA TO INVITE TIN KOSONG TO ITS CNY OPEN HOUSE AFTER SLAMMING THE DOOR IN WAKE OF HIS SODOMY SACKING BY MAHATHIR 2 DECADES AGO

More than two decades after his unceremonious exit from the corridors of power in September 1998, Anwar Ibrahim has been invited to MCA’s Chinese New Year open house.

Come this weekend, the Pakatan Harapan chairperson will be attending the event at the MCA headquarters in Kuala Lumpur as one of the guests of honour.

Even Anwar’s current aides, some of whom were in their teens when he was sacked from the government, have trouble recalling when the prime minister last set foot in the building. A cursory Google search failed to produce any information on this as well.

However, it would be safe to conclude that it must have been around the time when Dr Ling Liong Sik was still MCA president. Five presidents have since succeeded him and retired.

MCA’s current president Wee Ka Siong is now tasked with welcoming Anwar.

Meanwhile, the prime minister’s political aide Chan Ming Kai told Malaysiakini that apart from the MCA open house, Anwar would also attend a function at the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) on the same morning.

The KLSCAH is an iconic building, which had landed on the authorities’ radar for hosting numerous events linked to the opposition.

Celebrating the first Chinese New Year since becoming prime minister on Nov 24 last year, Anwar is also scheduled to return to Tambun in Perak to meet his constituents.

Earlier, MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon issued a media statement confirming the prime minister’s attendance at the party’s open house.

“It is always the practice of MCA to invite the prime minister to attend the Chinese New Year open house and this year is no exception.

“MCA has invited the prime minister and he has agreed to attend,” he added.

MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon

Others on the VIP guests’ list for the 9am event include the leaders of BN component parties, government officials, corporate figures, Chinese community leaders and foreign dignitaries.

From MCA, Anwar would head to KLSCAH to attend the ‘Lou Sang’ event scheduled for 11.30am, where he is expected to deliver a speech.

In the coming days, Anwar is also scheduled to attend the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) open house on Jan 28.

Before this, the prime minister might also make an appearance at the Perak ACCCIM’s open house on Jan 26.

Based on his itinerary, Anwar will participate in Chinese New Year programmes in Tambun on Jan 29, organised by the state government.

Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and Raja Permaisuri Tuanku Zara Salim are also slated to attend this event at the Lost World of Tambun.

In a related matter, the Federation of Chinese Associations of Malaysia (Huazong) is still waiting for Anwar to accept its invitation to attend an open house on Feb 4.

The prime minister’s predecessors Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Najib Abdul Razak attended the event in 2022 and 2018 respectively.

Huazong secretary-general Wong Aik Loung told Malaysiakini that the guest of honour is the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

He added that the federation has invited political leaders from all sides.

MKINI

.