A LONG OVERDUE ‘SCRIPT’ FOR MALAYSIA – STILL SLEEPY OR NOT, UNITY MINISTRY TO FINALLY DRAFT NEW PROGRAMME TO BOOST HARMONY

Unity Ministry to draft new programme to boost harmony

MELAKA: The National Unity Ministry will include ways to counter incendiary content in social media when drafting the framework of a new programme.

Its minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the “Masyarakat Madani” (civilised society) campaign will be augmented with the participation of several ministries to strengthen the diversity and unity of Malaysians.

He said it will also counter contents in social media that are detrimental to the nation’s racial solidarity.

“The idea of the programme is to focus on freedom of speech, promote integrity, respect, care and compassion in a bid to build a strong bond among Malaysians regardless of their ethnicities.

“My ministry will play an important role to promote and support in drafting the programme as well as organising events under the flagship of the programme,” he said after his official working trip to the Melaka Museum Corporation on Monday (Jan 16).

Ago Dagang said the programme will be made part of the slogan under the present unity government by incorporating the elements of SCRIPT – an acronym for Sustainability, Care & Compassion, Respect, Innovation, Prosperity and Trust – unveiled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for a better Malaysia.

He said the programme will work towards moulding a civilised society and creating harmony and interconnection among Malaysians.

ANN

