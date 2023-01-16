NO SURPRISES – 4 GRS MPs GET TO KEEP THEIR SEATS – BOLSTERING SUSPICION OF ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S HAND IN BLOCKING WARISAN’S SHAFIE, UMNO’S BUNG FROM REPLACING HAJIJI IN DEVIOUS POLITICAL GAME THAT CAN BACKFIRE ANYTIME

KOTA KINABALU: Four Gabungan Rakyat Sabah MPs will not be affected by the status of their seats after they quit Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

It is understood that the four MPs were informed of the decision of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker through email on Monday (Jan 16) morning.

However, sources close to the MPs said that they will not comment on it but would leave it to the Speaker.

The four MPs were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (Papar), Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan (Batu Sapi), Datuk Matbali Musah (Sipitang) and Datuk Jonathan Yassin (Ranau).

Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee has been informed of the decision.

He could not be contacted for comments on the matter.

On Dec 29 last year, Kiandee said Bersatu had sent a notice to the Dewan Rakyat about the vacancies of the four parliamentary seats occupied by its former leaders. ANN

Source: Speaker has replied to Bersatu’s note on four renegade Sabah MPs