NO SURPRISES – 4 GRS MPs GET TO KEEP THEIR SEATS – BOLSTERING SUSPICION OF ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S HAND IN BLOCKING WARISAN’S SHAFIE, UMNO’S BUNG FROM REPLACING HAJIJI IN DEVIOUS POLITICAL GAME THAT CAN BACKFIRE ANYTIME

Four GRS MPs get to keep their seats, say sources
KOTA KINABALU: Four Gabungan Rakyat Sabah MPs will not be affected by the status of their seats after they quit Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.
It is understood that the four MPs were informed of the decision of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker through email on Monday (Jan 16) morning.
However, sources close to the MPs said that they will not comment on it but would leave it to the Speaker.
The four MPs were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (Papar), Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan (Batu Sapi), Datuk Matbali Musah (Sipitang) and Datuk Jonathan Yassin (Ranau).
He could not be contacted for comments on the matter.
On Dec 29 last year, Kiandee said Bersatu had sent a notice to the Dewan Rakyat about the vacancies of the four parliamentary seats occupied by its former leaders. ANN
Source: Speaker has replied to Bersatu’s note on four renegade Sabah MPs
According to sources in Parliament, the letter was sent to Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee on Monday afternoon.
“The letter was sent to the Beluran MP (Kiandee), as he was the complainant,” the source said briefly.
However, the sources did not reveal the contents of the Speaker’s reply to Kiandee.
Attempts to contact Kiandee on the matter are currently underway.
It is understood that Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul will not be issuing any statements on the matter.
Last week, Johari had said a decision would be finalised on whether the four MPs who remained as members of GRS after quitting Bersatu would get to keep their parliamentary seats.
Kiandee also said a letter from Sabah Bersatu to Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin dated Nov 3 showed that the four were contesting as Bersatu members.
However, Kiandee said on Dec 10, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced that Sabah Bersatu party leaders, including its MPs, had left the party, citing consideration of the current political landscape. ANN
