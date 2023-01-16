Ministers should emulate Tiong in calling out ‘extremist culture’, say groups

PETALING JAYA: Industries and retail associations commended Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing for calling out on “extremist culture”.

In a joint statement, nine associations of retailers and small and medium industries (SMEs) said that calls that intervene in communities’ freedoms should not be tolerated as it will fracture the harmony between races and cultures.

“We unreservedly commend the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister for his courage and conviction to voice out the overarching intervention of politicians on ‘extremist culture’ in our country.

“Their callous actions will cause further fracture to the mutual respect of all communities living harmoniously in our multiracial, multicultural society and further divide the nation in this era of rebuilding a united and progressive society.

“There has always been mutual respect amongst all our rakyat in our different communities and it is this very diverse yet harmonious culture which has made Malaysia distinctive and uniquely attractive to tourists.

“We call on all ministers in this unity government to similarly speak up and right any wrongs on any relevant matters, immediately and without any delay, so as to halt any further misunderstandings and unnecessary simmering of hurt and of extremism,” they said on Monday (Jan 16).

The nine were bumiputra Retailers Organisation (BRO), Industries Unite (IU), Building Management Association of Malaysia (BMAM), Federation of Malaysia Business Associations (FMBA), Malaysian Association of Theme Parks & Family Attractions (MATFA), Malaysia Retailers Association (MRA), Malaysia Retail Chains Association (MRCA), Malaysia Shopping Malls Association (PPK) and Restaurant and Bistros Association (PPRB).

On Jan 14, Tiong said that an “extremist culture” that harms the nation and destroys the harmony of a plural society should not exist.

He was commenting on the actions of PAS’ Muhammad Fawwaz Muhammad Jan, who demanded that a beer promotion event at a mall in Penang be covered up.

Tiong said that Fawwaz, as Permatang Pauh MP, should understand that Malaysia is a multiracial and multireligious country.

“Malaysians have lived in harmony and tolerance for decades; don’t destroy it in the blink of an eye,” he was reported to have said. ANN

Unity Ministry to draft new programme to boost harmony

MELAKA: The National Unity Ministry will include ways to counter incendiary content in social media when drafting the framework of a new programme.

Its minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the “Masyarakat Madani” (civilised society) campaign will be augmented with the participation of several ministries to strengthen the diversity and unity of Malaysians.

He said it will also counter contents in social media that are detrimental to the nation’s racial solidarity.

“The idea of the programme is to focus on freedom of speech, promote integrity, respect, care and compassion in a bid to build a strong bond among Malaysians regardless of their ethnicities.

“My ministry will play an important role to promote and support in drafting the programme as well as organising events under the flagship of the programme,” he said after his official working trip to the Melaka Museum Corporation on Monday (Jan 16).

Ago Dagang said the programme will be made part of the slogan under the present unity government by incorporating the elements of SCRIPT – an acronym for Sustainability, Care & Compassion, Respect, Innovation, Prosperity and Trust – unveiled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for a better Malaysia.

He said the programme will work towards moulding a civilised society and creating harmony and interconnection among Malaysians. ANN

