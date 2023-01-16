‘THE AMOUNT OF SAVINGS … IS TOO SMALL’ – ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR SLAMS DOOR ON CALL FOR FRESH ROUND OF EPF WITHDRAWALS -‘I AM CONCERNED ABOUT THEIR FUTURE. IT WOULD BE BETTER FOR THE GOVT TO LOOK FOR OPTIONS TO HELP THEM’

Seek other options instead of new EPF withdrawal, says PM

PETALING JAYA: Other options should be considered instead of further EPF withdrawals to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He said the future of Employees’ Provident Fund contributors should be considered before they are allowed another round of special withdrawals, Bernama reported.

As most contributors have seen their savings dwindle, allowing more withdrawals will affect their ability to sustain themselves when they retire, he said.

“I’ve checked the amount of savings and for a majority of contributors, it is too small, and I am very concerned about their future. It would be better for the government to look for options to help them,” he told reporters in Kangar.

Four tranches of EPF withdrawals were allowed in the past two years because of the effects of the pandemic. An EPF withdrawal of up to RM10,000 was allowed last year, following the i-Lestari and i-Sinar schemes in 2020, and i-Citra in July 2021.

Yesterday, a group of EPF contributors pushing for another round of EPF withdrawals submitted a memorandum to Anwar asking him to consider a special withdrawal of up to RM30,000.

The memorandum from Pertubuhan Aktivis Rakyat Malaysia called for the additional withdrawal as a short-term solution for those who suffered hardship because of the pandemic.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

