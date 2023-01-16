MALAYSIA’S GOVT-ASSISTED SUICIDE – ONE BAD, IGNORANT GOVT POLICY AFTER ANOTHER – CAN ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR STOP THE SLIDE OR BANKRUPT MALAYSIA EVEN FASTER – FROM PROTECTIONIST & RACIST POLICIES TO ‘FREE LUNCH’ & ‘MAKE THE ELITES EVEN RICHER’ POLICIES

Please watch this short video. It is full of information and very scary too. The lady talks about people’s inability to put food on the table for their children.
I have some other comments after this.
To the lady in the video (Dr Hartini), thank you for the information. May I suggest that
you display your name clearly for people to know you. Thanks again.
This year 2023 is the year the economy is going to keel over and die. It will actually be suicide – government assisted suicide or euthanasia.
This month January 2023 the electricity tariffs are being hiked up for Medium Voltage and High Voltage industrial users. An extra 20 sen per kWh from the 30-38 sen per kWh now. That is a maximum jump of about 66%.
min wage RM1,500 from May 1 (2022) for companies with 5 or more employees
from Jan 1, 2023 for those with less than five employees
already increased operating costs, pushing them to brink of survival
Employment (Amendment) Act “last straw to break camel’s back”
weekly working hours reduced from 48 hours to 45 hours
employees with wages up to RM4,000/month entitled to overtime
adds additional wage costs for businessesThis is already creating havoc. I have some personal knowledge of this – from this week.
Because of the REDUCED working hours (from 48 hours to 45 hours per week) a restaurant chain near my house has to hire more workers. But the workers are now going to earn less money.
Presently the workers earn RM1,500 minimum wages plus commissions and overtime of RM500 or more = RM2000 per month.
They work about 60 hours a week – which is no big deal for mostly young kids. (Since time immemorial retail has always been 10 hour days, with overtime pay).
But now the amended employment act says they cannot work more than 45 hours a week. (Folks all this is part of that really stupid woke and global warming mob. This is part of their agenda).
The workers monthly earnings have just gone down. What this means is that this employment amendment has REDUCED THE PER CAPITA GDP of the workers. You have just made them poorer.
But this is not the worst case. The worst case is some employers just cannot afford all this “higher minimum wages less working hours” crap. They will just fire some workers or hire less workers. The unemployment is going to increase.
Now here is the soalan cepu mas. Do you think the folks in this picture below here will understand all this? Do you think they will even understand what that lady is saying in that video? I dont think so.
What about all the ketuanan Tan Sris and Dato Sris from the rent seeking masses? Do you think you will understand what is going on?
And if you do understand will you care?
Or maybe you are just looking to buy that new car? Life has to go on.
